Show-off car valeter clocked speeding at 124mph on M90 in Kinross-shire

By Jamie Buchan
January 21 2022, 3.39pm Updated: January 21 2022, 3.41pm
Shaun Anderson was caught driving along the M90 at 124mph
A dangerous driver who was clocked hurtling along the M90 at 124mph told police he was “just showing off to his mate.”

Car valeter Shaun Anderson could lose his job after he was caught travelling at more than one-and-a-half times the speed limit through Kinross-shire.

His Audi A8 was pulled over by traffic police near the Crook of Devon turn-off, after they recorded his excessively high reading using a speed laser gun.

Anderson, of Blair Street, Kelty, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of dangerous driving on August 4, 2021.

The 20-year-old was banned from the road for a year and told he must re-sit his test.

Sheriff Alison Michie also fined him £400.

She said: “This was a very high speed which is grossly in excess of the maximum speed limit.

“It can clearly be characterised as dangerous driving and it carries a huge risk to other road users.

“It is fortunate that no one else was impacted on this occasion.”

Apologised to court

Anderson, who appeared without a solicitor, said: “I’m really, really sorry.

“It was just a stupid mistake and I’ve learnt my lesson.”

He said: “Part of my job is driving cars and I know there is a risk I might lose that job if I lose my licence.”

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said Anderson was driving along the 70mph limit stretch at around 8.20pm.

“The weather was clear and dry and the visibility was good,” she said.

“Two police officers were at the roadside carrying out a speed check.

“The accused’s vehicle was detected using a laser device.

“It was recorded at 124mph.”

Ms Ritchie said: “The accused was pulled over and given a warning.

“He was cautioned and charged with the offence of dangerous driving.”

Ms Ritchie said Anderson responded: “I was just showing off to my mate in the car.”

He said he knew he was travelling at “north of 120.”

Anderson was allowed on his way, said the fiscal depute, before the incident was reported to the procurator fiscal’s office.

