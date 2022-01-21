Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police praise victims’ bravery as Dundee rapist, 73, is jailed for nearly a decade of abuse

By Jamie Buchan
January 21 2022, 4.49pm
Gordon Gerrard was convicted of multiple crimes at the High Court in Glasgow

The brave victims of an elderly Dundee rapist, who survived “unimaginable” abuse at his hands for nearly a decade, have been praised by police chiefs.

Pensioner Gordon Gerrard was caged for a spate of sex crimes.

The 72-year-old was convicted of rape and other offences following a lengthy investigation by the city’s Child Protection Team.

He was reported to police by his victims in 2018, sparking a two-year inquiry.

On Friday, Gerrard appeared at Airdrie High Court and was jailed for five years.

It followed his conviction for rape, two indecent assaults and two counts of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices involving a child and at the high court in Glasgow in November.

‘Finally paying for his crimes’

The sentence has been welcomed by Police Scotland.

Detective Constable Alan Shepherd said: “I want to thank the three victims for their courage and resolve throughout this investigation and court case.

“Taking that first step of reporting abuse can be incredibly daunting and I want to commend them for their bravery in coming forward.”

He said: “They were subjected to abuse over a nine-year period, what they suffered is unimaginable and I hope that seeing Gerrard jailed brings them some sort of consolation now he is finally paying for his crimes.”

