Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy man bound children’s hands behind their backs with cable ties, jury finds

By Ross Gardiner
January 26 2022, 11.54am Updated: January 26 2022, 11.56am
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Kirkcaldy man has been convicted by jurors of hitting children and tying their hands behind their backs with cable ties.

Kevin Sinclair denied charges relating to assaults on different children between 2009 and 2018 and a further allegation of wilfully ill-treating the youngsters.

After a four-day trial, the majority of jurors found Sinclair guilty of five charges.

The 44-year-old was found to have struck one child on the body with a belt, as well as repeatedly striking the youngster on the head and body for almost a decade, starting in 2009.

Sinclair also assaulted three other children in the same way.

Jurors returned verdicts of not proven on similar allegations towards another two children.

Cable ties allegations

He belted and struck one child on various occasions from a date in 2009, repeatedly striking the head and body.

Jurors also convicted Sinclair of identical assaults on two others.

Allegations the children were injured as a result of the attacks were all dropped.

The jury found Sinclair bound children with cable ties “or similar bindings.”

The majority of jurors agreed Sinclair wilfully ill-treated the children in “a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health” over an eight-year period.

Throughout, Sinclair compelled the children to kneel on the floor with their hands behind their backs, which he bound.

Sinclair was cleared of allegations he forced the children to eat off the floor while their hands were tied behind their backs.

The children cannot be named for legal reasons.

Police called after interview

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Sinclair was interviewed by Barnardo’s to discuss his own childhood.

She said: “During the course of that meeting, the accused told Barnardo’s he gave [the] bairns a wee dunt here and there.”

Ms Bremner said at this point, police were contacted.

The court heard Sinclair’s only previous offences were an assault in 2002, which was dealt with by means of an admonition and driving without insurance four years later.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentencing until March for reports and said Sinclair’s words to Barnardo’s set “alarm bells ringing.”

He labelled some of the evidence as being “very disturbing.”

The sheriff slammed, “the absence of some indication in his (Sinclair’s) attitude that he recognises that this was abusive.”

Sheriff Brown released Sinclair on bail with special conditions, telling jurors a prison sentence was not inevitable.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier