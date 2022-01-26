Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Paranoid attacker stabbed and slashed victim with shard of metal at Dundee multi

By Ross Gardiner
January 26 2022, 7.00am Updated: January 26 2022, 9.42am
John McGrandle
John McGrandle

A man who slashed and stabbed his victim with a piece of metal amid fears he was about to be robbed outside a Dundee multi has been jailed.

Paranoid John McGrandle was hugged by a stranger and thought it was a “distraction technique” before a robbery a Hilltown Court.

As he remonstrated with the woman, another man intervened and McGrandle sliced his face open before stabbing him in the back.

The 29-year-old was jailed for 24 months when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He had initially been charged with attempted murder but pled guilty to assaulting his victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life on April 13.

Chased, slashed and stabbed victim

The court heard the McGrandle had gone to the flats to retrieve something and was hugged by the woman on the way out.

Paranoid McGrandle believed this was a distraction technique from muggers operating in the area and got into an argument with the woman.

This was witnessed by Brian Smith, who intervened and tried to split the pair up.

McGrandle had been dropped off at the flat in a work van and had taken a sharp piece of metal with him when he exited the vehicle.

Dundee pensioner rape
The terrifying attack happened in Dundee’s Hilltown

Fiscal Depute Stewart Duncan said: “The accused was seen to chase Brian Smith a short distance.”

He grabbed Mr Smith’s face and sliced it with the metal item.

He also plunged the makeshift weapon into Mr Smith’s back.

“Police observed a trail of blood at the locus,” Mr Duncan added.

Surgery required by victim

When Mr Smith was taken to hospital he was in the early stages of shock.

He required facial surgery and has been left with permanent scarring.

McGrandle’s solicitor Jim Laverty, said: “Mr McGrandle had always wished to plead guilty in relation to this matter.

“Fortuitously, the danger to life aggregator was potential rather than actual – I stress fortuitously.

“It doesn’t appear that Mr Smith required any life-saving surgery.”

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

He said his client was suffering from mental health difficulties and self-medicating at the time.

“He knew that there had been a spate of robberies in the area.

“As he left (the) van, he lifted a sharp piece of metal.

“She had hugged him. He thought that this was a distraction.

“He accepts that may well have not been the position.”

Jailed for ‘serious matter’

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed McGrandle, whose address was given as HMP Perth,  for two years and said: “He has got a record. It’s mainly dishonesty.

“A custodial sentence is inevitable here.

“This was a serious assault involving the use of a weapon of some sort.

“All in all, it’s a serious matter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]