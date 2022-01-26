Paranoid attacker stabbed and slashed victim with shard of metal at Dundee multi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who slashed and stabbed his victim with a piece of metal amid fears he was about to be robbed outside a Dundee multi has been jailed.

Paranoid John McGrandle was hugged by a stranger and thought it was a “distraction technique” before a robbery a Hilltown Court.

As he remonstrated with the woman, another man intervened and McGrandle sliced his face open before stabbing him in the back.

The 29-year-old was jailed for 24 months when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He had initially been charged with attempted murder but pled guilty to assaulting his victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life on April 13.

Chased, slashed and stabbed victim

The court heard the McGrandle had gone to the flats to retrieve something and was hugged by the woman on the way out.

Paranoid McGrandle believed this was a distraction technique from muggers operating in the area and got into an argument with the woman.

This was witnessed by Brian Smith, who intervened and tried to split the pair up.

McGrandle had been dropped off at the flat in a work van and had taken a sharp piece of metal with him when he exited the vehicle.

Fiscal Depute Stewart Duncan said: “The accused was seen to chase Brian Smith a short distance.”

He grabbed Mr Smith’s face and sliced it with the metal item.

He also plunged the makeshift weapon into Mr Smith’s back.

“Police observed a trail of blood at the locus,” Mr Duncan added.

Surgery required by victim

When Mr Smith was taken to hospital he was in the early stages of shock.

He required facial surgery and has been left with permanent scarring.

McGrandle’s solicitor Jim Laverty, said: “Mr McGrandle had always wished to plead guilty in relation to this matter.

“Fortuitously, the danger to life aggregator was potential rather than actual – I stress fortuitously.

“It doesn’t appear that Mr Smith required any life-saving surgery.”

He said his client was suffering from mental health difficulties and self-medicating at the time.

“He knew that there had been a spate of robberies in the area.

“As he left (the) van, he lifted a sharp piece of metal.

“She had hugged him. He thought that this was a distraction.

“He accepts that may well have not been the position.”

Jailed for ‘serious matter’

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed McGrandle, whose address was given as HMP Perth, for two years and said: “He has got a record. It’s mainly dishonesty.

“A custodial sentence is inevitable here.

“This was a serious assault involving the use of a weapon of some sort.

“All in all, it’s a serious matter.”