Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Kinder Egg and football assault

By Crime and Courts Team
January 26 2022, 7.30pm
Court-round-up graphic

Your essential midweek court round-up.

Football assault

A Dundee football fan has admitted assaulting a female police officer at McDiarmid Park.

Nathan Ford attacked the constable on the day of St Johnstone’s clash with Dundee United last summer.

He was later caught with cocaine at Ninewells Hospital.

Ford appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting officer Lindsay Brown by pushing her on the body on August 22.

The 19-year-old, of Isla Street, further pled guilty to possession of a class A substance.

Nathan Ford assaulted an officer at McDiarmid Park.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane deferred sentence for background reports.

“The nature of the charges concerns me,” he said. “Assaulting a female police officer and a drugs offence is a very unattractive proposition.”

The sheriff said: “Being involved in class A drugs makes me worry about your lifestyle and the direction your life is taking.”

Continuing the case until February 23, he told Ford: “No further offending.”

Kinder Egg

Stacey Phinn from Dundee has been remanded in custody after admitting drugs and assault offences. The 35-year-old was caught in the city with £4,000 of heroin and cocaine in her underwear and, internally, in a Kinder Egg. She also admitted battering her brother with a crowbar in a separate incident.

Stacey Phinn, of Dundee, who hid drugs in a Kinder Egg
Stacey Phinn admitted drug dealing and assault.

Bail breacher

A Dunfermline man told his partner he had been “jumped” while buying a car, before going on the rampage in their home.

Mark West told the woman she had “opened a can of worms” after she phoned his “attacker”.

The 35-year-old began shouting and swearing and was wrestled onto a bed by the woman.

He got up and was punching doors and claiming he was going to “stab folk”.

He refused to leave and police were called.

Later in the year, West met the woman while Christmas shopping and went back to her home, despite a bail order preventing him from doing so.

His solicitor said West had issues with alcohol and the relationship has ended.

West, of Wedderburn Crescent, Dunfermline, admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in the town on April 11 last year.

He further admitted breaching bail on December 19 by being in the company of the woman.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, he was ordered to carry out 157 hours of unpaid work and placed on a supervision order for two years.

He was also fined £650 and banned from seeing the woman for three years.

Dodgy dealings

The boss of Perthshire property firm Gleneagles Homes admitted falsifying documents to gain more than £40,000 from HMRC. Robert MacGregor – who now runs a company that helps people deal with insolvency issues – said he had a “particularly poor” grasp of finances during his stint at the head of the now-defunct company.

Robert MacGregor appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Prisoner dies

A convicted murderer has died at HMP Perth, the Scottish Prison Service confirmed.

Killer Francis Docherty was caged 35 years ago for a grisly murder in Glasgow.

The 57-year-old was announced as dead by bosses at the Edinburgh Road prison on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “Francis Docherty, a prisoner from HMP Perth has died on 23 January 2022.

“He was sentenced at Glasgow High Court in 1987.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

In 2013, Docherty had a further 14 months added to his sentence after absconding from HMP Castle Huntly in Perthshire.

No, you won’t be fined £1,000 for opening your car door the wrong way – How new Highway Code rules affect you

Death threat

A rape suspect called his accuser from prison, threatening to have her shot if she did not get the charges dropped. John Scott from Dundee admitted having an illicit phone in Perth Prison from which he made the threats. The rape charge was not proven after a three-day trial in Stirling.

John Scott, Perth Prison
John Scott was in Perth Prison when he made the death threat.
In case you missed it...

Trained boxer left friend blind in one eye after three-day booze and drugs binge in Fife

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]