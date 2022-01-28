Jail for Dundee man who left victim scarred for life in glass attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man has been jailed for a vicious assault that left his victim scarred for life.

Christopher Chambers was convicted by a jury of attacking a man in the city’s Fintry Road in June, 2019.

He punched Dylan Dunn on the head while Mr Dunn was holding a glass.

It caused the glass to strike Mr Dunn on the head, leaving him permanently disfigured.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the victim suffered severe injuries.

‘Hermit lifestyle’

Chambers, 33, of Longtown Place, returned to court for sentencing.

His solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “He obviously appreciates he’s in a very difficult position, standing the gravity of the charge.

“He has struggled since being charged with this offence in 2019.

“He has been told from the outset that the charges are serious.”

She explained that her client has since taken to “living a hermit lifestyle.”

“He doesn’t go out and he doesn’t drink,” she added.

“There is an anger management issue.

“Since then, there have been no further issues.

“As I say, social work seems to feel that having this hanging over his head and facing custody has been a deterrent in itself.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Chambers for a year.

The sheriff said: “In this case, a jury found you guilty.

“It was, at the end of the day, an assault with a weapon.”