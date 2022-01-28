Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Jail for Dundee man who left victim scarred for life in glass attack

By Ross Gardiner
January 28 2022, 11.00am
Cristopher Chambers was jailed.
Cristopher Chambers was jailed.

A Dundee man has been jailed for a vicious assault that left his victim scarred for life.

Christopher Chambers was convicted by a jury of attacking a man in the city’s Fintry Road in June, 2019.

He punched Dylan Dunn on the head while Mr Dunn was holding a glass.

It caused the glass to strike Mr Dunn on the head, leaving him permanently disfigured.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the victim suffered severe injuries.

‘Hermit lifestyle’

Chambers, 33, of Longtown Place, returned to court for sentencing.

His solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “He obviously appreciates he’s in a very difficult position, standing the gravity of the charge.

“He has struggled since being charged with this offence in 2019.

“He has been told from the outset that the charges are serious.”

She explained that her client has since taken to “living a hermit lifestyle.”

“He doesn’t go out and he doesn’t drink,” she added.

“There is an anger management issue.

“Since then, there have been no further issues.

“As I say, social work seems to feel that having this hanging over his head and facing custody has been a deterrent in itself.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Chambers for a year.

The sheriff said: “In this case, a jury found you guilty.

“It was, at the end of the day, an assault with a weapon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]