Crown claws back proceeds from Coupar Angus cannabis ‘minder’

A county lines dealer who tried to hide his stash when he heard police raiding his neighbours’ flat by mistake has been ordered to hand over the proceeds of his criminal activities.

Shohaib Khan was caught with more than £30,000 worth of cannabis at a property in Coupar Angus town centre.

The Asos delivery driver was jailed for 12 months when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court last summer.

Prosecutors launched confiscation action against the 21-year-old to claw back money he made from his involvement in the illicit trade.

Following a brief hearing on Thursday, the court ordered Khan to pay back £1,249.

The amount was agreed following months of negotiations between the Crown and solicitors.

Khan, from Oldham, was told to repay the money within three months.

Wrong flat

The court earlier heard that Khan – who did not attend this week’s hearing – had only been released from prison for a cocaine dealing charge a few months before he was arrested in Coupar Angus on August 4, 2020.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said that police had received intelligence about illegal activity at “flat three” in the Assembly Rooms, George Street.

She said: “On entering the property, it was immediately apparent that no drug dealing activity was ongoing.

“The group were actually operating from Flat Four.”

She said: “They could hear persons moving around in Flat Four, as if they were trying to hide or dispose of items.”

Once inside Khan’s flat, investigators seized several half kilo bags of cannabis that were found under the kitchen sink.

They also recovered an iPhone with images showing a quantity and price list.

Khan’s solicitor David Sinclair said that a criminal gang “had a hold over” his client.

“He attempted to repay his debt, and they exerted pressure,” he said.

“He was meant to be the minder of the drugs up here.”

Mr Sinclair added: “He was aware his family would be at risk if he did not follow through with their request to travel to Scotland and mind the drugs.”