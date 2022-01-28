Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crown claws back proceeds from Coupar Angus cannabis ‘minder’

By Jamie Buchan
January 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 28 2022, 10.52am
Shohaib Khan at Perth Sheriff Court
Shohaib Khan at Perth Sheriff Court

A county lines dealer who tried to hide his stash when he heard police raiding his neighbours’ flat by mistake has been ordered to hand over the proceeds of his criminal activities.

Shohaib Khan was caught with more than £30,000 worth of cannabis at a property in Coupar Angus town centre.

The Asos delivery driver was jailed for 12 months when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court last summer.

Prosecutors launched confiscation action against the 21-year-old to claw back money he made from his involvement in the illicit trade.

Following a brief hearing on Thursday, the court ordered Khan to pay back £1,249.

The amount was agreed following months of negotiations between the Crown and solicitors.

Khan, from Oldham, was told to repay the money within three months.

Wrong flat

The court earlier heard that Khan – who did not attend this week’s hearing – had only been released from prison for a cocaine dealing charge a few months before he was arrested in Coupar Angus on August 4, 2020.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said that police had received intelligence about illegal activity at “flat three” in the Assembly Rooms, George Street.

She said: “On entering the property, it was immediately apparent that no drug dealing activity was ongoing.

“The group were actually operating from Flat Four.”

She said: “They could hear persons moving around in Flat Four, as if they were trying to hide or dispose of items.”

Once inside Khan’s flat, investigators seized several half kilo bags of cannabis that were found under the kitchen sink.

They also recovered an iPhone with images showing a quantity and price list.

Khan’s solicitor David Sinclair said that a criminal gang “had a hold over” his client.

“He attempted to repay his debt, and they exerted pressure,” he said.

“He was meant to be the minder of the drugs up here.”

Mr Sinclair added: “He was aware his family would be at risk if he did not follow through with their request to travel to Scotland and mind the drugs.”

