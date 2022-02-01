Tuesday court round-up — Picture threat and murder accused

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Tuesday round-up.

Picture threat

A Glenrothes man has admitted threatening to post intimate photographs of a woman on social media.

Jordan Lynch appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit causing the woman distress on January 29 and 30.

He pled guilty to making the threats with the intention of causing – or while reckless to causing – the woman fear, alarm or distress.

From a residential address in the Fife town, Lynch sent the woman naked photographs she had sent him and threatened to post them online.

He also phoned her on both dates to make the threats.

The 24-year-old, of Aitken Road, was reported to police by the woman, who later showed the messages and call log to officers.

His solicitor Martin McGuire said Lynch has now deleted the photographs.

“He didn’t actually send them to anyone,” Mr McGuire said.

“He’s trying quite hard to address issues.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentencing until February 18 for reports and released Lynch on bail.

The sheriff also continued consideration of a Crown motion to have Lynch’s phone forfeited.

Drink-drive councillor

A Tory councillor from Perth has admitted a drink-driving charge. Audrey Coates was caught by police after a tip-off and found to be more than twice the limit (177mls/ 67) and uninsured.

Murder accusation

A pair of Fife men have appeared in court accused of murder.

Dylan Brister, 25, from Methil and Cameron Allan, 18, from Leven appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Both faced an allegation of murder and Brister has been accused of two counts of assault.

Neither made a plea and their cases were continued for further examination.

Both were remanded in custody and are they expected to appear in court again in the next week.

The charges relate to the death of a man in the Levenmouth area in December.

Tuna protester netted

A Perth prisoner staged a bizarre protest over the fact he was being served tuna fish every other day. Fussy Graham Evans claimed he did not like the canned fish and was becoming increasingly hungry when he climbed into the prison’s rafters and started dropping chunks of plaster to the floor below. He stayed there for six and a half hours.

Restaurant embezzlement trial

An former Dundee restaurant director will stand trial in July accused of stealing money from the business.

Dea McGill, a former director of now-defunct Dundee restaurant Brassica, denies stealing tens of thousands of pounds from her business and defrauding insurance and finance companies.

McGill, 53, allegedly embezzled and fraudulently obtained the sums between December 2017 and October 2018.

She is accused of committing the offences while working as a director of TayOne Food Limited, the parent company of Brassica, which was based under the Caird Hall on Shore Terrace.

Prosecutors allege McGill forged a personal guarantee for a leasing agreement and made a false application for finance to pay for bespoke furniture.

It is alleged McGill, of Fort Street, Broughty Ferry, embezzled £22,006.55 from Brassica between December 4 2017 and October 8 2018.

Between May and 3 and July 11, 2018, McGill allegedly uttered as genuine a forged guarantee which led her to receive a leasing agreement worth £42,520.03.

It is alleged McGill fraudulently received £37,000 by pretending to Armada Asset Finance, Topsham, Devon, that Danijel Vrbas was engaged to supply bespoke furniture to TayOne Food Limited between February 1, 2018 and May 4, 2018.

McGill is accused of committing an identical offence against Aurora Leasing Limited, Whetstone, London, between February 1, 2018 and June 11, 2018 for £37,000.

Stoned-mason

A stomemason was caught driving while eight times the limit for a metbolite of cocaine in his system. Garry Watt had taken a gramme of cocaine 36 hours before he was stopped for an issue with his licence plate, Pert Sheriff Court heard.

