Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Jail for Kirkcaldy man branded ‘danger to public’ by sheriff

By Ross Gardiner
February 1 2022, 2.25pm Updated: February 1 2022, 4.47pm
Kirkcaldy Covid denier
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Fife man, who waved a broken mirror at police after an hours-long rant at his partner, has been jailed.

Alistair Fisher, who brandished the fragments during a “frightening” assault, was jailed for four months.

44-year-old Fisher was described at a previous court hearing by Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith as a danger to his partner and the public.

He appeared from custody to be sentenced this week.

Sheriff Niven-Smith also imposed a two year non-harassment order, banning Fisher from contacting the woman he terrified.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in December, he had admitted behaving in a threatening manner at his home in the town’s Cairns Street East.

Brandished glass

The court heard that from 6am to 11.30am, he acted aggressively towards his partner, shouted and swore, while making offensive remarks and threats of violence.

When police arrived, he kicked a glass bottle of medicine at two constables, smashing it.

Shards of glass and its contents struck them but they were unhurt.

The court was told they heard Fisher say: “Her death will be on my hands”.

He later brandished a smashed vanity mirror at officers who were trying to arrest him, cutting his own hand as he did so.

Fisher then held a glass shard to his neck and threatened to harm himself.

His solicitor David McLaughlin said: “It’s a concerning matter.”

‘Danger to the public’

Sheriff Niven-Smith had remanded Fisher while reports were being prepared.

He labelled the abuse towards his partner as a “sustained course of conduct”.

He added: “You have then subjected two police officers to a course of conduct which would have been, even for experienced police officers, frightening.

“I’m considering a period of imprisonment.

“I consider you are a danger to yourself, a danger to (Fisher’s partner) and a danger to the public.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]