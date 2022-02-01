Jail for Kirkcaldy man branded ‘danger to public’ by sheriff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man, who waved a broken mirror at police after an hours-long rant at his partner, has been jailed.

Alistair Fisher, who brandished the fragments during a “frightening” assault, was jailed for four months.

44-year-old Fisher was described at a previous court hearing by Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith as a danger to his partner and the public.

He appeared from custody to be sentenced this week.

Sheriff Niven-Smith also imposed a two year non-harassment order, banning Fisher from contacting the woman he terrified.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in December, he had admitted behaving in a threatening manner at his home in the town’s Cairns Street East.

Brandished glass

The court heard that from 6am to 11.30am, he acted aggressively towards his partner, shouted and swore, while making offensive remarks and threats of violence.

When police arrived, he kicked a glass bottle of medicine at two constables, smashing it.

Shards of glass and its contents struck them but they were unhurt.

The court was told they heard Fisher say: “Her death will be on my hands”.

He later brandished a smashed vanity mirror at officers who were trying to arrest him, cutting his own hand as he did so.

Fisher then held a glass shard to his neck and threatened to harm himself.

His solicitor David McLaughlin said: “It’s a concerning matter.”

‘Danger to the public’

Sheriff Niven-Smith had remanded Fisher while reports were being prepared.

He labelled the abuse towards his partner as a “sustained course of conduct”.

He added: “You have then subjected two police officers to a course of conduct which would have been, even for experienced police officers, frightening.

“I’m considering a period of imprisonment.

“I consider you are a danger to yourself, a danger to (Fisher’s partner) and a danger to the public.”