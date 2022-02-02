Man who begged for imprisonment found armed in Dundee one day after release

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who begged to be jailed in December was caught with a jab saw in Dundee a day after his release.

HMP Glenochil inmate Arran Farr admitted that on January 6, he was carrying the offensive weapon on Princes Street in Dundee.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the charge.

The court heard Farr had been released from jail on January 5 after being handed a short sentence the month before.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said at about 10.40pm, police witnesses on mobile patrol in Dundee received reports a man had been seen carrying a knife.

They stopped Farr, 47, who matched the description they had been given.

Asked if he had a weapon, he removed his hand from his jacket, revealing a jab saw – a short, handled blade for cutting plasterboard – which he dropped when asked.

His solicitor explained that on January 12, Farr was jailed for 18 months for a host of matters at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She said: “Mr Farr does have a serious history of drug misuse.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until March 9 for reports.

Begged for prison

At the beginning of December, Farr begged a sheriff for a jail term after he threw a chair at a police office window.

Farr saw red after he tried to hand himself in for a crime he did not commit on December 3.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding explained how Farr told officers at Dundee police headquarters on West Bell Street he was wanted for a crime.

The prosecutor said: “It turned out that he wasn’t.

“When it was stated that there was nothing they could do, the accused grabbed a chair and threw it at a glass window.

“This did not cause any damage.

“He then picked up a chair and threw it at a door.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said it was her intention to defer sentence on Farr until January to call alongside his other cases in Kirkcaldy.

“I’d rather just be jailed,” said Farr.

“There’s no point letting me out because I’ll just commit more crimes.

“I shouldn’t have been let out last week. The judge made a mistake.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “So you’re looking for me to impose that today?”

Farr replied: “The maximum.”

He was sentenced to two months in prison.