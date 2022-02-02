Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Courts

Man who begged for imprisonment found armed in Dundee one day after release

By Ross Gardiner
February 2 2022, 10.00am Updated: February 2 2022, 12.23pm
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A man who begged to be jailed in December was caught with a jab saw in Dundee a day after his release.

HMP Glenochil inmate Arran Farr admitted that on January 6, he was carrying the offensive weapon on Princes Street in Dundee.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the charge.

The court heard Farr had been released from jail on January 5 after being handed a short sentence the month before.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said at about 10.40pm, police witnesses on mobile patrol in Dundee received reports a man had been seen carrying a knife.

They stopped Farr, 47, who matched the description they had been given.

Asked if he had a weapon, he removed his hand from his jacket, revealing a jab saw – a short, handled blade for cutting plasterboard – which he dropped when asked.

His solicitor explained that on January 12, Farr was jailed for 18 months for a host of matters at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She said: “Mr Farr does have a serious history of drug misuse.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until March 9 for reports.

Begged for prison

At the beginning of December, Farr begged a sheriff for a jail term after he threw a chair at a police office window.

Farr saw red after he tried to hand himself in for a crime he did not commit on December 3.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding explained how Farr told officers at Dundee police headquarters on West Bell Street he was wanted for a crime.

The prosecutor said: “It turned out that he wasn’t.

“When it was stated that there was nothing they could do, the accused grabbed a chair and threw it at a glass window.

“This did not cause any damage.

“He then picked up a chair and threw it at a door.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said it was her intention to defer sentence on Farr until January to call alongside his other cases in Kirkcaldy.

“I’d rather just be jailed,” said Farr.

“There’s no point letting me out because I’ll just commit more crimes.

“I shouldn’t have been let out last week. The judge made a mistake.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “So you’re looking for me to impose that today?”

Farr replied: “The maximum.”

He was sentenced to two months in prison.

