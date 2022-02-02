Dundee businesswoman to stand trial accused of embezzling thousands from city restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Dundee restaurant director will stand trial in July accused of stealing money from the business.

Dea McGill, a former director of now-defunct Dundee restaurant Brassica, denies stealing tens of thousands of pounds from her business and defrauding insurance and finance companies.

McGill, 53, allegedly embezzled and fraudulently obtained the sums between December 2017 and October 2018.

She is accused of committing the offences while working as a director of TayOne Food Limited, the parent company of Brassica, which was based under the Caird Hall on Shore Terrace.

Prosecutors allege McGill forged a personal guarantee for a leasing agreement and made a false application for finance to pay for bespoke furniture.

It is alleged McGill, of Fort Street, Broughty Ferry, embezzled £22,006.55 from Brassica between December 4 2017 and October 8 2018.

Between May and 3 and July 11, 2018, McGill allegedly uttered as genuine a forged guarantee which led her to receive a leasing agreement worth £42,520.03.

It is alleged McGill fraudulently received £37,000 by pretending to Armada Asset Finance, Topsham, Devon, that Danijel Vrbas was engaged to supply bespoke furniture to TayOne Food Limited between February 1, 2018 and May 4, 2018.

McGill is accused of committing an identical offence against Aurora Leasing Limited, Whetstone, London, between February 1, 2018 and June 11, 2018 for £37,000.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, a trial was fixed to take place on July 25.

A pre-trial hearing will take place later this month.