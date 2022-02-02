Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee businesswoman to stand trial accused of embezzling thousands from city restaurant

By Ross Gardiner
February 2 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 2 2022, 9.44am
McGill worked as a director at the Brassica Restaurant on Shore Terrace in Dundee.
A former Dundee restaurant director will stand trial in July accused of stealing money from the business.

Dea McGill, a former director of now-defunct Dundee restaurant Brassica, denies stealing tens of thousands of pounds from her business and defrauding insurance and finance companies.

McGill, 53, allegedly embezzled and fraudulently obtained the sums between December 2017 and October 2018.

She is accused of committing the offences while working as a director of TayOne Food Limited, the parent company of Brassica, which was based under the Caird Hall on Shore Terrace.

Prosecutors allege McGill forged a personal guarantee for a leasing agreement and made a false application for finance to pay for bespoke furniture.

It is alleged McGill, of Fort Street, Broughty Ferry, embezzled £22,006.55 from Brassica between December 4 2017 and October 8 2018.

Between May and 3 and July 11, 2018, McGill allegedly uttered as genuine a forged guarantee which led her to receive a leasing agreement worth £42,520.03.

It is alleged McGill fraudulently received £37,000 by pretending to Armada Asset Finance, Topsham, Devon, that Danijel Vrbas was engaged to supply bespoke furniture to TayOne Food Limited between February 1, 2018 and May 4, 2018.

McGill is accused of committing an identical offence against Aurora Leasing Limited, Whetstone, London, between February 1, 2018 and June 11, 2018 for £37,000.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, a trial was fixed to take place on July 25.

A pre-trial hearing will take place later this month.

