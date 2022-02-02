Dundee sex offender avoids jail because car crash injuries were to blame for his crimes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A married sex pest who attacked a woman and teenager has walked free from court after blaming his behaviour on an earlier car crash.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Jordan Phillips, 32, carried out sexual assaults on the woman and the teenager.

A sheriff said he would not jail him after the court was told injuries he sustained in a car crash had been partly to blame for turning him into a sex offender.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “This are serious offences that merit a custodial sentence.

“However, the information I have before me is unusual.

“I am told by social workers and a clinical neuropsychologist that you suffered traumatic injury which has led to cognitive impairment and that has been a significant factor in your offending.

“What that means is it significantly reduces the blameworthiness which attaches to you.

“All of that means I am of the view there is an alternative to custody.”

He placed Phillips under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for two years and ordered him to carry out 200 hours unpaid work in the community.

Non-harassment order

Phillips, of North Street, Dundee, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the teenage girl on various occasions by seizing her breast, buttock and thigh and ripping her tights in December 2019.

He was also found guilty of three charges of sexually assaulting a woman at various locations in Dundee between December 8, 2018 and November 22, 2019.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, told the court: “Two things stand out here.

“The first is the significance of his injury in his presentation and the commission of these offences.

“Perhaps more pertinently, what is outlined is the doctor’s observation he now has an awareness of various strategies he can use in terms of recognising social boundaries.”

Phillips was also made the subject of a non-harassment order prohibiting him from having any contact with either of his victims for two years.