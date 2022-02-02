Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee sex offender avoids jail because car crash injuries were to blame for his crimes

By Gordon Currie
February 2 2022, 11.27am Updated: February 2 2022, 3.35pm
Jordan Phillips
Jordan Phillips leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A married sex pest who attacked a woman and teenager has walked free from court after blaming his behaviour on an earlier car crash.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Jordan Phillips, 32, carried out sexual assaults on the woman and the teenager.

A sheriff said he would not jail him after the court was told injuries he sustained in a car crash had been partly to blame for turning him into a sex offender.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “This are serious offences that merit a custodial sentence.

“However, the information I have before me is unusual.

“I am told by social workers and a clinical neuropsychologist that you suffered traumatic injury which has led to cognitive impairment and that has been a significant factor in your offending.

“What that means is it significantly reduces the blameworthiness which attaches to you.

“All of that means I am of the view there is an alternative to custody.”

He placed Phillips under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for two years and ordered him to carry out 200 hours unpaid work in the community.

Non-harassment order

Phillips, of North Street, Dundee, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the teenage girl on various occasions by seizing her breast, buttock and thigh and ripping her tights in December 2019.

He was also found guilty of three charges of sexually assaulting a woman at various locations in Dundee between December 8, 2018 and November 22, 2019.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, told the court: “Two things stand out here.

“The first is the significance of his injury in his presentation and the commission of these offences.

“Perhaps more pertinently, what is outlined is the doctor’s observation he now has an awareness of various strategies he can use in terms of recognising social boundaries.”

Phillips was also made the subject of a non-harassment order prohibiting him from having any contact with either of his victims for two years.

