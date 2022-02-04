Dangerous driver hid for nine months after leaving motorist trapped in horrific Dundee smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dangerous driver hid for nine months after leaving motorist trapped in horrific Dundee smash

By Paul Malik
February 4 2022, 9.40am Updated: February 4 2022, 9.50am
Police car on Clepington Road
The crash happened on Dundee's Clepington Road.

A Dundee man who smashed into an innocent woman on a busy city street before fleeing his car and the scene evaded police for nine months.

Stephen Murray was jailed for 10 months and disqualified from driving for nearly three years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving.

Murray, of Lochee Road, was driving on the wrong side of the road when he ploughed into the woman’s car.

She suffered fractured ribs and had to be cut from the wreckage by firefighters on the evening of January 12, 2019.

Murray, 42, left the Clepington Road scene shortly after colliding with the woman, who has been left suffering from anxiety attacks as a result of the horrific smash.

He was not apprehended, despite police shortly afterwards finding the car he was driving, until October that year.

Offender fled the crash site

Depute fiscal Rachel Hill told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The witness was driving along the carriageway in the opposite direction when she was confronted by Murray’s vehicle approaching head-on.

“She had insufficient time or distance to react or take evasive action and collided with the accused.

“Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and debris was scattered around the area.

“A witness attended to (the woman) who was visibly distressed.

“Murray was attempting to restart his engine.

“He was able to restart it, then reversed from the locus.

“Emergency services were contacted and ambulance, fire and police attended.”

The crash victim was still in the driver’s side of her vehicle and had to be freed by the fire service.

She was treated for fractured ribs at Ninewells hospital.

‘You drove away. You ran away.’

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey, mitigating for Murray, acknowledged his client had a history of substance misuse and a criminal record.

Sentencing Murray to 10 months in prison, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “You pleaded guilty to dangerous driving which caused a serious injury to an innocent person.

“You did not keep proper lookout and were driving at excessive speed, head-on, in the opposing carriageway.

“Because of this deliberate act both vehicles were damaged.

“You failed to stop. You drove away. You ran away.

“The report indicates you accept you had consumed illicit substances.

“You have expressed remorse and I accept that but you failed to make yourself known to the authorities.”

Jailed

Murray was jailed for 10 months – reduced from 12 in light of his plea – and banned from driving for 45 months.

He admitted at an earlier hearing that on January 12, 2019 on Clepington Road he seriously injured another driver by failing to keep proper lookout, overtook when it was unsafe to do so, drove at excessive speed and drove on the opposite side of the road, which caused the collision.

Murray also admitted a bail breach, driving without insurance and failing to stop after the incident.

