Dundee dad stabbed man and woman in ASBO dispute

An armed intruder who carried out two knife attacks in Dundee has been jailed for five years and seven months.

David Stewart, 51,repeatedly stabbed Raymond Harvison and injured the victim’s daughter, Chloe, when she went to her father’s aid.

A judge told Stewart it was only through good fortune the injuries he inflicted with the large knife did not cause more damage.

Lord Beckett told him: “You have explained you were intoxicated by drugs and alcohol but that is not mitigating.”

The judge said Stewart, who has previous convictions for crimes of violence, would have faced an eight-year jail term but for his guilty pleas.

He ordered that Stewart be kept under supervision and monitored for a further three years.

ASBO breach

Unemployed Stewart, from Dundee, earlier admitted assaulting Mr Harvison and his daughter to their injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life on June 17 at a flat in Fullarton Street.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Stewart’s daughter was an upstairs neighbour of Mr Harvison.

Complaints about antisocial behaviour on her part resulted in an ASBO being granted in May last year.

One of its provisions was to prevent her entering the address in Fullarton Street but on June 17 she was arrested over an alleged breach of the ASBO and within hours her father turned up uninvited at Mr Harvison’s home.

Stewart had a knife and Mr Harvison, 51, shouted at him before he was stabbed in the chest twice.

Injuries after fight

Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said: “Chloe Harvison made attempts to remove the knife from the accused.

“She grabbed the blade of the knife, sustaining injuries to her hand.”

She was also stabbed but managed to take possession of the weapon.

Police were called and Mr Harvison was traced outside and told an officer: “I have been stabbed.”

He said he punched his attacker in self defence.

Stewart was found lying unconscious on the bathroom floor of the flat.

He was later heard to say he was standing up for his daughter.

Ms Harvison, 30, had a wound treated after she was taken to hospital and her father was found to have two wounds but did not require medical treatment.

Accused’s ‘self-destruction’

Defence solicitor advocate James Laverty earlier told the court Stewart now accepts what he had heard from his daughter “was very much a subjective account of what had happened at Fullarton Street”.

He told the sentencing hearing Stewart has shown “genuine remorse” for the offences.

He said: “To his credit there does appear to be some insight into the self-destruction that has occurred over the last four or five years.

“He has not dealt well with the significant number of bereavements that have visited him.”