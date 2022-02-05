A90 naked dance sex offender jailed again after exposing himself to Perth Prison guard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A serial flasher is back behind bars after he exposed himself to a female prison officer in Perth.

Sex offender Gavin Ross, who was jailed for dancing at the side of the A90 with his trousers around his ankles, shouted to the guard: “What do you think of this, then?”

The 41-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted intentionally exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to an employee at the city’s jail on August 29, 2020.

The court was told his sexual offending could stem from injuries he received in a car crash 23 years ago.

Seven years on the register

Sheriff Euan Duthie told Ross: “You recognise how inappropriate your behaviour was.

“It is unacceptable for prison employees to have to put up with this sort of conduct.”

Ross, of Strathmore Avenue, Forfar, was jailed for 163 days.

He will stay on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court the complainer, a female prison officer, was on duty in B-Hall at around 3pm.

“She heard the accused, a prisoner, shout her name from a landing above.

“The complainer looked up and witnessed the accused standing over the railings.

“She heard the accused shout her name and said: ‘What do you think of this?’

“He then proceeded to show his penis.”

Solicitor Amy Fox, defending, said her client is “very apologetic”.

She said: “Mr Ross was in a very bad car accident around 20 years ago.

“He sustained a brain injury and was in hospital for several months.”

Ms Fox said: “It does seem strange that the offending of this nature started after his accident.”

Ross fully expected to be jailed, she said.

Roadside dance

In May 2019, Ross appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted exposing his genitals to three people on the A90.

The court heard witnesses travelling along the Dundee to Forfar stretch noticed a man at the side of the road, with his trousers at his ankles.

“He had both hands in the air and was waving at oncoming vehicles,” fiscal depute Laura McGillvery said.

Ross was spotted about five minutes later by the occupants of another passing car.

“As they got closer, they saw him give a thumbs up gesture,” said Ms McGillvery.

Ross was jailed for 14 months.

In August 2016, Ross was ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work after admitting throwing a bottle and brick at traffic on the route before walking into the path of oncoming vehicles.

Similar case

Earlier this week, Dundee Sheriff Court heard another incidence of a sex offender blaming car crash injuries for his subsequent offending.

Jordan Phillips, 32, carried out sexual assaults on a woman and a teenager in the city.

A sheriff said he would not jail him after the court was told injuries he sustained in a car crash had been partly to blame.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “I am told by social workers and a clinical neuropsychologist that you suffered traumatic injury which has led to cognitive impairment and that has been a significant factor in your offending.

“What that means is it significantly reduces the blameworthiness which attaches to you.”