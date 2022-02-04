Murderer weeps in Dundee dock as he is cleared of molesting 10-year-old in Montrose By Paul Malik February 4 2022, 4.21pm Updated: February 4 2022, 5.52pm Adam Gallagher wept in the dock as the case was deemed not proven [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Man accused of injuring 10-year-old girl in historical Montrose sex attack Rape accused threatened to kill woman and children in Dundee if charges were not dropped, court hears Fife father jailed for raping youngster when he was just 14 Dundee chef’s court rant after he is found guilty of army general revenge porn blackmail plot