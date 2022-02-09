Attention seeker sparked police manhunt in Perth with hoax 999 call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ‘attention seeking’ 999 hoaxer said he was amused to have sparked a major police manhunt in Perth city centre.

Kyle Wilkie phoned the emergency services hotline and told operators he was armed with a knife and had a black belt.

“Police and others will be attacked,” he warned.

Several police units were dispatched to search for the 24-year-old, including officers carrying tasers.

He was later found walking the streets without any weapon.

Earlier that evening, he phoned 999 and said he felt suicidal and was walking towards Perth bridges.

But police found him lounging in the local Wetherspoons.

He said he only called them because he wanted a lift home.

Night out

Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Hamilton told Perth Sheriff Court: “The accused is well known to police for making 999 calls.

“He is described as attention seeking and his behaviour is challenging.”

He said: “Just after 9pm, police received a 999 call from the accused’s mobile.

“He stated that he was suicidal and was walking towards Perth bridges.”

But after a search of the area, Wilkie was found by police drinking in the Capital Asset pub on Tay Street.

“The accused stated that he was not suicidal, and only contacted police because he wanted them to take him home,” said Mr Hamilton.

Wilkie was driven by police to his supported accommodation at the Ark Housing Association in Fairies Road.

The court heard that on his way home, he threw up in the back of the van.

Second 999 call

When they reached the property, Wilkie was heard saying to a staff member: “If I had a knife I would stab you.”

Mr Hamilton said: “Although she was not happy with the comment, she was not frightened and just put this down to his ‘attention seeking’ behaviour.”

Later that night, Wilkie called 999 again.

“He ranted about his rights and said he could roam wherever he likes,” said the fiscal depute. “He said that he did not feel well.”

Wilkie told officers he was in possession of a knife, which he kept in his pocket “for his safety”.

Mr Hamilton said: “His manner changed and he said it would require six officers to take him down because he had security training and he had a black belt.

“He spoke about having a six-inch blade and said that police and others will be attacked.”

The fiscal depute said: “Multiple units were sent to search for the accused, including taser trained officers.”

Wilkie was eventually tracked down in the city’s Hillend Road.

He was not in possession of a knife, Mr Hamilton told the court.

“The accused said he found the whole situation amusing,” he said.

Wasted police time

First time offender Wilkie pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Fairies Road, the Capital Asset bar, Tay Street and elsewhere on December 18, 2021.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale said that alcohol misuse was at the root of Wilkie’s behaviour.

“He understands that he wasted police time when they could have been dealing with something else,” he said.

Sheriff Francis Gill told first-time offender Wilkie: “Your behaviour on this occasion was unacceptable.

“It would have been very alarming for the police and others involved.

“And it tied up police resources that would have been better spent dealing with other matters.”

Wilkie was placed on a structured deferred sentence and ordered to engage with the Right Track programme for young offenders. The case will be reviewed in August.