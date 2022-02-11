Fife joiner caught with more than 300 indecent images of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife joiner caught with more than 300 indecent images of children

By Kirsty McIntosh
February 11 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 11 2022, 12.57pm
Mark Fagan appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
A Fife pervert caught with more than 300 indecent images of children told police: “I have never willingly watched child porn”.

Officers swooped on Mark Fagan’s home in Cardenden and unearthed a cache of obscene files.

The photographs showed girls between the ages of 12 and 14, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti said: “In October 2020, intelligence was received that indecent images of children were being downloaded from the accused’s address in Derran Drive.”

Police executed a search warrant at 8.15am on October 21, she said.

Denial

“The accused denied ever having indecent images on any internet capable device or mobile phone of his,” the fiscal depute told the court.

“He confirmed possession of a laptop computer and mobile phone and provided the passwords.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

“A preliminary examination of all devices recovered 300 plus indecent images.

“These were of females aged 12 to 14 years old naked and partially clothed involved in sexualised positions.”

She said: “During interview the accused admitted downloading the aforementioned images, but stated he was unaware they were underage.”

She said the images were all at Category C, according to Scottish court guidelines.

When charged by police, Fagan replied: “I have never willingly watched child porn”.

Acceptance

Solicitor Zander Flett said that 38-year-old took responsibility for his actions.

He said: “He accepts that the images were in his possession.”

He added that social workers had assessed him as a low risk offender.

Fagan admitted admitted to making and possessing child abuse files between October 10 and 21 in 2020.

Sheriff Wylie Robertson placed Fagan on the sex offenders register and banned him from having unsupervised contact with under 16s.

In addition he will be under the supervision of social workers for 15 months and must have all electronic devices available for inspection, and is banned from having a social media account without permission.

Sheriff Robertson also ordered Fagan to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

