Fife joiner caught with more than 300 indecent images of children

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife pervert caught with more than 300 indecent images of children told police: “I have never willingly watched child porn”.

Officers swooped on Mark Fagan’s home in Cardenden and unearthed a cache of obscene files.

The photographs showed girls between the ages of 12 and 14, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Zahra Bhatti said: “In October 2020, intelligence was received that indecent images of children were being downloaded from the accused’s address in Derran Drive.”

Police executed a search warrant at 8.15am on October 21, she said.

Denial

“The accused denied ever having indecent images on any internet capable device or mobile phone of his,” the fiscal depute told the court.

“He confirmed possession of a laptop computer and mobile phone and provided the passwords.

“A preliminary examination of all devices recovered 300 plus indecent images.

“These were of females aged 12 to 14 years old naked and partially clothed involved in sexualised positions.”

She said: “During interview the accused admitted downloading the aforementioned images, but stated he was unaware they were underage.”

She said the images were all at Category C, according to Scottish court guidelines.

When charged by police, Fagan replied: “I have never willingly watched child porn”.

Acceptance

Solicitor Zander Flett said that 38-year-old took responsibility for his actions.

He said: “He accepts that the images were in his possession.”

He added that social workers had assessed him as a low risk offender.

Fagan admitted admitted to making and possessing child abuse files between October 10 and 21 in 2020.

Sheriff Wylie Robertson placed Fagan on the sex offenders register and banned him from having unsupervised contact with under 16s.

In addition he will be under the supervision of social workers for 15 months and must have all electronic devices available for inspection, and is banned from having a social media account without permission.

Sheriff Robertson also ordered Fagan to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.