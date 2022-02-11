Fife takeaway staff fought off knife-wielding thug during terrifying Christmas Eve raid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An armed thug who tried to rob a Fife curry house on Christmas Eve was caught after he left his knife behind at a local hotel.

Investigators probing the violent raid on Curry Heights in Inverkeithing found DNA on the blade matching Bradford man Ian Cochrane.

The 41-year-old appeared via video link at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted the robbery bid at the High Street takeaway in 2020.

The court heard Cochrane, an inmate at Perth Prison, entered the premises, assaulted worker Lalit Satyawaly, swung a knife at him and demanded money.

Mr Satyawaly told The Courier after the raid: “The sad thing is if he had just asked for help I would have probably given him money or food for free, as I understand people are struggling.”

Staff were ‘highly distressed’

Procurator fiscal depute, Laura McManus, told the court Cochrane had lived in Bradford at the time but he and a friend were staying in a hotel in Inverkeithing over the festive period.

She said Cochrane entered the Curry Heights takeaway at around 7.10pm and went behind the serving counter.

He repeatedly shouted at Mr Satyawaly: “Give me money” and then brandished his blade.

Ms McManus said the employee tried to close the serving counter door in an effort to protect his wife who was also working there at the time.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused raised the knife and swung towards Mr Satyawaly’s hip, narrowly missing contact with him.

“Mr Satyawaly shouted on his wife to call the police and the accused left.

“Both witnesses were in shock and highly distressed by these events.”

Hotel search

Ms McManus said police searched the area and were unable to trace Cochrane.

However, a few days later, detectives viewed CCTV which showed a man coming from the direction of the hotel and going into Curry Heights at the relevant time.

The fiscal depute said detectives went to the room Cochrane had been using, which was left untidy, and recovered a knife with a yellow handle.

It analysed and found to hold traces of Cochrane’s DNA.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentence until March 10 for the production of background reports.

Cochrane was remanded in custody.

Solicitor Alan Davie said his client was keen to investigate the possibility of post release supervision in relation to his drug and alcohol problems.

‘I feared he may come back’

Speaking just days after the incident, Mr Satyawaly told how he grabbed Cochrane’s arm, forcing the knife away from him.

“As we struggled the man was getting more and more violent,” he said.

“I eventually managed to pull a sliding door partially across, blocking him from getting into the kitchen.

“He made his escape out of the shop, towards High Street.

“I immediately ran to the front door, locking it, as I feared he may come back with others.”