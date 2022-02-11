Fife takeaway staff fought off knife-wielding thug during terrifying Christmas Eve raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife takeaway staff fought off knife-wielding thug during terrifying Christmas Eve raid

By Jamie McKenzie
February 11 2022, 1.35pm
Curry Heights, Inverkeithing
Curry Heights, Inverkeithing

An armed thug who tried to rob a Fife curry house on Christmas Eve was caught after he left his knife behind at a local hotel.

Investigators probing the violent raid on Curry Heights in Inverkeithing found DNA on the blade matching Bradford man Ian Cochrane.

The 41-year-old appeared via video link at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted the robbery bid at the High Street takeaway in 2020.

The court heard Cochrane, an inmate at Perth Prison, entered the premises, assaulted worker Lalit Satyawaly, swung a knife at him and demanded money.

Mr Satyawaly told The Courier after the raid: “The sad thing is if he had just asked for help I would have probably given him money or food for free, as I understand people are struggling.”

Staff were ‘highly distressed’

Procurator fiscal depute, Laura McManus, told the court Cochrane had lived in Bradford at the time but he and a friend were staying in a hotel in Inverkeithing over the festive period.

Inverkeithing High Street.

She said Cochrane entered the Curry Heights takeaway at around 7.10pm and went behind the serving counter.

He repeatedly shouted at Mr Satyawaly: “Give me money” and then brandished his blade.

Ms McManus said the employee tried to close the serving counter door in an effort to protect his wife who was also working there at the time.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused raised the knife and swung towards Mr Satyawaly’s hip, narrowly missing contact with him.

“Mr Satyawaly shouted on his wife to call the police and the accused left.

“Both witnesses were in shock and highly distressed by these events.”

Hotel search

Ms McManus said police searched the area and were unable to trace Cochrane.

However, a few days later, detectives viewed CCTV which showed a man coming from the direction of the hotel and going into Curry Heights at the relevant time.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court

The fiscal depute said detectives went to the room Cochrane had been using, which was left untidy, and recovered a knife with a yellow handle.

It analysed and found to hold traces of Cochrane’s DNA.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentence until March 10 for the production of background reports.

Cochrane was remanded in custody.

Solicitor Alan Davie said his client was keen to investigate the possibility of post release supervision in relation to his drug and alcohol problems.

‘I feared he may come back’

Speaking just days after the incident, Mr Satyawaly told how he grabbed Cochrane’s arm, forcing the knife away from him.

“As we struggled the man was getting more and more violent,” he said.

“I eventually managed to pull a sliding door partially across, blocking him from getting into the kitchen.

“He made his escape out of the shop, towards High Street.

“I immediately ran to the front door, locking it, as I feared he may come back with others.”

