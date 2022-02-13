Kinross knifeman jailed for spooking SSE engineers during emergency call-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kinross knifeman jailed for spooking SSE engineers during emergency call-out

By Jamie Buchan
February 13 2022, 12.00pm
Bruce Storie was jailed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Engineers working on a substation fault at Kinross were approached by a silent, staring man holding a large kitchen knife.

Bruce Storie was high on street Valium and armed with an assortment of blades when he spooked SSE crewmen in the early hours of June 2, 2020.

The team had been scrambled to the facility at the Old Causeway Car Park at around 4am, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Storie, of Coventry Place, Kinross, admitted being out in public with two knives and a chisel.

The 52-year-old was jailed for six months.

Simply stared at SSE workman

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said SSE staff were working on a fault at the Kinross electricity substation in the early hours of the morning.

“One of the workers went to his vehicle, where the accused was standing,” she told the court.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“He was holding a large silver kitchen knife.”

When the engineer asked what he was doing, Storie simply stared back.

Ms Hodgson said the workman called the police.

About an hour later, police on patrol spotted Storie.

“They informed the accused he was being searched due to information the officers had received that he was in possession of a knife,” said the fiscal depute.

The court heard officers recovered two knives and a chisel.

‘No explanation’ for offence

Storie pleaded guilty to having bladed or sharply pointed items in Old Causeway Car Park and Burns Begg Street.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said Storie had taken street Valium that night.

“He is aware the court will be considering imprisonment,” he said.

Sheriff Francis Gill told Storie: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence for which you have no explanation.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Storie was previously jailed for 285 days in September last year, after police caught him with a BB gun.

He told officer he was taking the weapon to court.

Witnesses reported hearing several loud bangs and saw Storie with his arm out of his car window holding what appeared to be a handgun.

