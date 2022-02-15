Tuesday court round-up — Made-up gang attack and jacket brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Made-up gang attack and jacket brawl

By Crime and Courts Team
February 15 2022, 7.30pm
Court-round-up graphic

Another collection from courts across Tayside and Fife.

Made-up gang attack

A Perthshire pensioner has been fined £360 for lying to police about a gang attack.

Kenneth Law, 71, dialled 999 and told operators he had been set upon by four men.

But when officers raced to his home in Crieff, he admitted there had been no such assault.

Dundee attacker unconscious prison
Perth Sheriff Court.

The OAP instead said that someone had made some kind of gesture towards him.

Fiscal depute Joanna Ritchie told Perth Sheriff Court Law made a call to the non-emergency 101 number the following day, claiming he was “suicidal” after someone in the street called him a “dirty old man”.

This was a reference to a previous court case from 2019, when Law admitted exposing himself to a female police officer and making a series of hoax 999 calls.

Ms Ritchie said that police, paramedics and a “crisis team” went to Law’s home in Corlundy Crescent.

They did not see anything wrong with Law, she said. He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for a check-up and was later cautioned and charged by police.

Solicitor David Holmes said Law had mixed alcohol with prescription medication.

Law admitted on two occasions in mid-December 2019, at his home and elsewhere, contracting emergency services without cause and repeatedly making false claims to them, for the purpose of causing inconvenience and needless anxiety for officials at Police Scotland and other services.

Sheriff Alison Michie told him: “I see that this is not your first offence of this type.

“However, you have stayed out of trouble since this incident and I think there is merit in drawing a line under matters today.”

Jacket brawl

A Fife man has admitted permanently disfiguring another man in a brawl over a jacket.

Neil Proctor, of Earn Road in Kirkcaldy, admitted that last January he assaulted Michael Christie.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mr Christie was left severely injured, permanently impaired and permanently disfigured after Proctor, 44, seized him by the clothing and repeatedly punched him on the head.

Defending, Krista Johnston said the brawl “seemed to be a fight over a jacket.”

She noted Proctor has a “very extensive record” but only one previous conviction for violence.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until March 15 for a social work report to be prepared.

The sheriff released Proctor on bail and told him: “Don’t assume you’re not going to prison for this.”

Dealer caught with stun gun

A West Midlands man who was selling cocaine in Fife was caught by police with a stun gun.

Daniel Church, from Preston on Stour in Warwickshire, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday and admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

Between April 21 and May 19, Church was involved in dealing from properties in Taylor Street in Methil and Wellshot Road in Kennoway.

At the Methil address in May, 21-year-old Church was found to have a stun gun.

Defending, Krista Johnston said: “He himself developed an addiction.”

She said: “He was pretty much recruited.

“He indicated the item in charge two (stun gun).

“It was in the place where he was sofa surfing.”

Church was released on bail and is due back in court on March 15 for sentencing.

Trial ends with culpable homicide verdict

Dundee man Jackie Doig has been found guilty of culpable homicide following the death of Arbroath dad Frankie Melvin.

Jackie Doig (above) went on trial accused of murdering Frankie Melvin.

Doig, 42, stabbed Mr Melvin several times during an altercation on Newbigging Drive and Spitalfield Place in Arbroath.

He went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering the 34-year-old in August 2020.

A jury returned a majority guilty verdict to culpable homicide on Tuesday morning, after five days of evidence.

Doig had admitted stabbing Mr Melvin, but insisted he was acting in self defence.

He told jurors on Monday: “If it wasn’t him, it would be me.”

Read the full story here.

Movie career in tatters

A film industry worker’s career is in tatters after he mistakenly bought an illegal firearm with the intention of hiring it out as a prop.

Christopher Nordstrom, blank-firing pistol
Christopher Nordstrom had a blank-firing pistol, similar to the one pictured.

Christopher Nordstrom, from the Broomhead area of Dunfermline, told police he purchased the blank-firing pistol for £500 and had it delivered by Royal Mail.

He said there were companies in England which provide such props to the industry, but no similar business exists in Scotland, and believed he had identified a gap in the market.

But Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that the 45-year-old’s home was raided after his name appeared on a database of a dealer arrested in England.

Read the full story here.

In case you missed it...

Perth prison officer knocked unconscious during C-Hall rammy

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]