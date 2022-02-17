Castle Huntly prisoner stashed mobile phone in his bottom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A prisoner bent over during a search and revealed a mobile phone sticking out of his backside.

Grant Macbeth was serving a four-year jail term when he was caught with the phone wedged in his bottom inside Castle Huntly prison.

Fiscal depute Stewart Hamilton told Perth Sheriff Court: “The accused was subjected to a search within his cell.

“The prison officers saw a small black object protruding from the accused’s anus. He was ordered to hand the item over, which he did. It was observed to be a small mobile phone.”

Cell search

The incident happened on December 10 2019, before phones were issued to inmates across Scotland as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The court heard that officers at the open jail, near Dundee, became concerned about Macbeth’s behaviour and decided to carry out a search.

Macbeth, 35, from Livingston, admitted a charge of possessing a phone behind bars and was ordered to carry out a Drug Treatment and Testing Order.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said Macbeth was trying to turn his life around and was in the early stages of trying to start a business.

Sheriff William Wood imposed the 12-month DTTO and said: “If it helps you get over your addiction then the court’s all for that.”

Macbeth replied: “It’s appreciated.”