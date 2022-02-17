Castle Huntly prisoner stashed mobile phone in his bottom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Castle Huntly prisoner stashed mobile phone in his bottom

By Gordon Currie
February 17 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 17 2022, 8.09am
Grant Macbeth was caught with the phone while serving time at HMP Castle Huntly
A prisoner bent over during a search and revealed a mobile phone sticking out of his backside.

Grant Macbeth was serving a four-year jail term when he was caught with the phone wedged in his bottom inside Castle Huntly prison.

Fiscal depute Stewart Hamilton told Perth Sheriff Court: “The accused was subjected to a search within his cell.

“The prison officers saw a small black object protruding from the accused’s anus. He was ordered to hand the item over, which he did. It was observed to be a small mobile phone.”

The incident happened on December 10 2019, before phones were issued to inmates across Scotland as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The court heard that officers at the open jail, near Dundee, became concerned about Macbeth’s behaviour and decided to carry out a search.

Macbeth, 35, from Livingston, admitted a charge of possessing a phone behind bars and was ordered to carry out a Drug Treatment and Testing Order.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said Macbeth was trying to turn his life around and was in the early stages of trying to start a business.

Sheriff William Wood imposed the 12-month DTTO and said: “If it helps you get over your addiction then the court’s all for that.”

Macbeth replied: “It’s appreciated.”

