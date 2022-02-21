’13 years of pain and humiliation’ — Fife abuser jailed for campaign of sexual assaults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
’13 years of pain and humiliation’ — Fife abuser jailed for campaign of sexual assaults

By Jamie McKenzie
February 21 2022, 7.00am
David Maxwell
David Maxwell subjected his victim to years of abuse.

A Fife man who carried out indecent and sexual assaults on a woman over a 13-year period has been jailed.

David Maxwell, of Balgonie Avenue in Glenrothes, demanded the woman remove her lower clothing before performing sex acts on her and striking her with his hand and a belt, on repeated occasions between October 2006 and February 2019.

He previously admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman, who can not be named for legal reasons, by sending her a photograph of his naked buttocks and other abusive messages on social media in May 2019.

Maxwell, 48, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and Sheriff Charles Macnair jailed him for two years and six months.

The sheriff jailed him for a further 110 days for the abusive messages.

The sentences will run consecutively to one another.

David Maxwell
David Maxwell has been jailed.

Sheriff Macnair told Maxwell: “This is a case where the jury were satisfied that you had committed these offences over a period of some 13 years.

“That’s 13 years of pain and humiliation when she was not consenting, as the jury found.

“That involved you hitting her with your hand and with your belt and then (performing a sex act) over her body.

“In my view a custodial sentence is the only appropriate sentence.”

Maxwell was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and a non-harassment order was imposed to stop him contacting or attempting to contact the woman for a period of ten years.

Continues to deny the charges

Jurors had taken only an hour to find him guilty of two charges last month.

The first charge states Maxwell indecently assaulted the woman at various Fife properties on repeated occasions, between October 2006 and December 2010.

He demanded she remove her lower clothing and bend over before pushing her on the body to stop her from moving, performed sex acts over her body and struck her on the naked buttocks with his hand and a belt.

The second charge states Maxwell sexually assaulted the woman at properties in Fife between December 2010 and February 2019.

The details of the crime are the same but the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 applies in line with the time frame of offending.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon told the court Maxwell continues to deny the indecent assault and sexual assault charges.

