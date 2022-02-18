Perth nose-biter handed two-year prison sentence after disfiguring victim in brawl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who bit through his victim’s nose in a violent Perth city centre brawl has been jailed for two years.

Ewan Grant’s victim had part of his nose bitten off during a grisly assault in Perth city centre.

Robert Garrick is saving up for plastic surgery after being left disfigured in the terrifying attack on September 7.

He was knocked to the ground by topless Grant while waiting for a bus in the city’s Mill Street.

Grant kicked Mr Garrick in the face and stamped on his head, before leaning in to sink his teeth into his nose.

The bloodied victim was able to get back on his feet, and ran to the safety of a passing taxi while his attacker gave chase.

Father of three Grant previously appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court to admit assaulting Mr Garrick to his severe injury.

Feud

Solicitor Mike Tavendale explained Grant and Mr Garrick had developed a feud prior to the incident.

He described the meeting on Mill Street as a “chance encounter.”

He added: “He’s a man with a number of previous convictions, there’s no getting away from it.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie threatened to exclude Grant from the hearing after he twice interrupted proceedings.

The sheriff jailed him for two years, minus 51 days he spent on remand.

Grant will also be under supervision for the first year after he is released.

Sheriff Duthie said: “I find the report particularly depressing reading.

“This is an appalling attack.

“Whatever the history it does not excuse or mitigate this.

“It goes without saying that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Attack at bus stop

At a previous hearing, the 31-year-old, who had already been serving time for a 4am break-in at a Tesco supermarket, was told by Sheriff William Wood: “This was clearly a particularly violent offence.

“Taking that, together with your record, you will know what your future is likely to be.”

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said Grant and Mr Garrick had fallen out during a telephone call.

“Words were exchanged and since then they have not been on good terms.

“At 11.20pm, Mr Garrick was at a bus stop with a friend in Mill Street after drinking in town.

“The accused approached the bus stop and took his t-shirt off.

“He approached Mr Garrick in a fighting stance.

“Mr Garrick and the accused began to fight and this spilled out on to the middle of the road in front of a bus.”

She went on: “The accused managed to get Mr Garrick onto the ground by kicking his legs.

“He then kicked him in the head numerous times and at one point, stamped on his head.”

Nose bite

The fiscal depute said: “The accused then leaned down towards Mr Garrick and bit him on his nose, removing a small chunk.”

The court heard Mr Garrick managed to get up and began running towards The Bank Bar for help, with Grant chasing him.

Mr Garrick jumped into a taxi and was taken to Perth police station.

Ms Apostolova said: “He was then taken to Perth Royal Infirmary so his injuries could be assessed.

“However, he refused to divulge any details of the incident or provide a statement.”

A doctor who examined Mr Garrick said he would be left scarred unless he had plastic surgery.

In September, Mr Garrick contacted police and said he wanted to report the assault.

Grant was later traced by police.

Ms Apostolova said: “It was confirmed that Mr Garrick has not received any further treatment for the injury to his nose and he is now saving up for plastic surgery.

“He will be seeking compensation for this.”

The court heard Grant is serving an 11-month sentence for breaking into Perth’s Edinburgh Road Tesco and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.