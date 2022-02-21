Monday court round-up — Crash, bang, walloper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday court round-up — Crash, bang, walloper

By Crime and Courts Team
February 21 2022, 7.30pm
Starting the week with a bang.

Crash

A 21-year-old student smashed into a parked car and drove on pavements while she was under the influence of alcohol and street valium.

Rachel Rippin had fled barefoot from a house after a row with her partner and decided to drive several miles back to her home address.

She struck several kerbs and drove on the wrong side of the road while speeding up and slowing down without any warning to other motorists.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, she was banned from driving for a year and ordered to re-sit the extended driving test before getting back behind the wheel.

Rippin, from Glenrothes, was also placed under supervision for nine months by Sheriff Alistair Carmichael.

She admitted driving dangerously and while she was intoxicated in George Street, Cellardyke, the A917 Anstruther to Pittenweem road, and in Leven, Fife, on June 6, 2020.

She admitted damaging a parked car, repeatedly slowing down and speeding up, repeatedly striking the kerb and mounting pavements, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Solicitor Mike Short, defending, said: “This was a one-off.

“It was an unfortunate set of circumstances.

“She wasn’t coping well. She was in an abusive relationship and that has finished.

“She has never been in this position before and doesn’t like being in this position.

“She is keen to get back to college and work.”

Bang

Bus driver Stephen Reid narrowly avoided losing his job after admitting hitting and injuring an 81-year-old pedestrian as he drove an Xplore Dundee bus on Lochee High Street.

Xplore Dundee bus, Stephen Reid
Bus driver Stephen Reid was driving on Lochee High Street.

The city’s JP court heard the imposition of six penalty points on his driving licence would see his employment terminated.

He was given five and a fine.

Walloper

A Coupar Angus man hurled garden ornaments through his own kitchen window, smashing his oven, when his partner locked him out.

Gavin Campbell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit wilfully or recklessly smashing a window and damaging an oven at his home in Princess Croft.

Campbell had got into an argument with his partner on the morning of October 9 and left to walk the dog but the argument resumed when he arrived home some two hours later.

He left again but promptly returned to collect belongings.

Upon finding out he was locked out, the 36-year-old hurled three stone garden ornaments at his kitchen window, smashing the top pane and the oven inside.

His solicitor David Holmes explained he had already forked out £350 to repair the cooker.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentencing until March 23.

“I’m concerned about the previous matters so I’m going to call for a report here,” the sheriff said.

Abuser jailed

A Fife man who carried out indecent and sexual assaults on a woman over a 13-year period has been jailed. David Maxwell, 48, of Balgonie Avenue in Glenrothes, assaulted the woman and sent her social media abuse. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

David Maxwell
David Maxwell subjected his victim to years of abuse.
The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.

