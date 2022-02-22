Tuesday court round-up — Spitting mad and football phone folly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday court round-up — Spitting mad and football phone folly

By Crime and Courts Team
February 22 2022, 7.30pm Updated: February 23 2022, 9.39am
Court-round-up graphic

The Tuesday court round-up.

Spitting teenager

A spitting Buckhaven teenager has admitted abusing police after he was arrested for kicking the wing mirror off a parked car in Dunfermline.

Kai Hills appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit smashing the mirror and its plastic casing when he kicked the car on Park Avenue on February 24, causing £200 worth of damage.

The commotion woke up neighbours and police traced the 18-year-old a short distance away.

His knuckles were bleeding and Hills, of Lawrence Court in Buckhaven, told officers he had hit a tree.

He was arrested and placed in a police van but began spitting, later requiring a spit hood.

He became “agitated and aggressive” as the vehicle took him to Dunfermline police station.

Hills, who works in the hospitality sector, also challenged police to fight.

He admitted damaging the car and acting in an abusive manner, threatening violence and assault.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing for reports until March 22.

Snapchat rape threat

Joshua Nelson, 26, from Glenrothes was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for telling a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat he would “rape her”. There was no existing evidence of the girl’s claims she had told Nelson her age and he claimed he thought his message had been to an adult and had been a “kink thing”.

Fife man Joshua Nelson, who told a girl of 12 he would rape her; Snapchat logo
Nelson insists he did not know his Snapchat victim was only 12 years old.

Football phone folly

A Fife man drove to a friend’s house to retrieve his phone despite drinking before and after a football match earlier that day.

William Penman, of Birnam Road in Kirkcaldy, was stopped by police when they saw his car swerving on the town’s Fair Isle Road on January 27.

He was found to be more than twice the legal limit.

The court heard Penman, 48, had been to a football match in Glasgow and had consumed alcohol before and after the game.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Robertson told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when police first stopped him, Penman said he had three Magners about three hours beforehand.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said his client was at the match with a friend who was driving.

Mr McGuire said Penman then decided to get in his own car to drive to the friend’s house, believing he had left his mobile phone behind.

He was stopped by police as he drove home.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki fined Penman £266 and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

The sheriff said: “You do appreciate that given officers described swerving on the road, you are lucky nobody was injured.”

Attempted murder petition

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a man near Glenrothes. Ryan McLay appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to face the allegation in connection with an incident in Leslie High Street last week.

Police in Leslie, Fife
Police at the scene of the alleged attempted murder.

Phone threats

A St Andrews man has admitted making threatening phone calls over a 24-hour period.

Christopher Fernie, 39, pled guilty to bombarding Lewis Conroy via telephone on January 26.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Fernie had accused Mr Conroy of talking about him “behind his back”.

From around 7am on the morning of January 26 to the early hours of January 27, Fernie made numerous attempts to threaten Mr Conroy.

Eventually, the victim called police, who heard on loudspeaker one of the calls made by Fernie.

In one call, Fernie said he would set another man on Mr Conroy to “batter him”, as well as saying he would “do him in” for what he had said.

Fernie, of Langlands Road, St Andrews, admitted that on January 26 to 27 at an address on Forgan Place, St Andrews, for the purposes of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to Lewis Conroy, he persistently phoned and threatened Mr Conroy with violence, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence for reports until March 29.

Caravan fraud denied

A former motorhome dealer has been accused of ripping off more than £750,000 from customers by selling their vans and keeping the cash. Christine Galloway denies conning customers of St Andrews Motorhomes out of thousands of pounds they expected to be paid over a period of two years and will stand trial later in the year.

St Andrews Motorhomes, near Cupar
St Andrews Motorhomes, near Cupar.
