Former St Andrews Motorhomes director denies ripping off customers in £776k fraud By Gordon Currie February 22 2022, 1.09pm Updated: February 22 2022, 5.27pm St Andrews Motorhomes, near Cupar. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Tuesday court round-up — Spitting mad and football phone folly Boss of Perthshire property firm forged paperwork to steal £43k from taxman Friday court round-up — VAT fraud boss and prison phones St Andrews thief’s drug-addled prank backfires as he is sent to prison