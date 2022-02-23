Dog owner charged at police in Kinross after his friendly Staffie failed to attack them

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A thug picked up his bull terrier and launched it at police along with death threats – only for the over-friendly dog to be petted by the officers.

The Staffie ignored Michael Horne’s orders and instead walked towards the officers, who were able to put it into their van without any problems.

Horne – who had made bomb and rape threats – decided to launch himself at the officers after his good-natured pet let him down during the fracas at his Kinross home.

While the dog approached officers “in a friendly manner,” Horne repeatedly charged at them until officers eventually tackled him with Pava spray.

Told dog to attack

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told Perth Sheriff Court officers were looking for another individual when they spotted him through the window at Horne’s home.

“They pulled up outside the accused’s house at 2 am.

“The accused had been waving his arms around at the front door and the police wound down their passenger window.”

Horne immediately launched into a tirade of threats and abuse and shouted: “What the f*** are you doing at my door? F*** off. I’m going to f***ing stab you.

“I’m going to see you in the street and kick your f***ing c*** in. I’m going to make it my life to f*** you up. Piggy c***s.”

Miss Lewis said: “He picked up a Staffordshire terrier dog and placed it over his shoulder.

“He told it to ‘go and f***ing get them.’

“The dog approached the police in a friendly manner and was put in the police van.”

Pepper sprayed

Miss Lewis said: “The accused continued to act in a highly agitated manner.

“Additional police units were requested to attend.

“The accused continued to make threats of violence towards police, saying he was going to stab them.

“He then charged down the stairs towards police.

“He was told to go back and he retreated before charging towards them again.

“He was told to stay back.

“He retreated again before lunging at the police constable.

“The PC deployed Pava spray at the accused.

“The accused went back into his home and was seen shouting and screaming inside the house.

“He continued to threaten to stab police officers.

“At 2.13am the operational support unit arrived in full uniform including riot shields.

“The accused agreed to surrender himself.”

Police threats

Horne was placed in the rear of a police vehicle but continued the tirade of abuse on the journey between his home in Avenue Road, Kinross and Dunfermline police station, including threatening to rape a female officer.

He told officers he would blow up their family homes.

Horne, 23, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on July 2, 2020.

He admitted shouting, swearing and issuing violent threats as well as directing a dog to attack officers.

Sheriff James Macdonald deferred sentence to assess Horne’s ability to complete unpaid work and said: “This is by no means a trivial offence.”