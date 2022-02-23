Perth sex attacker Brandon Bloice has previous order converted into jail time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth sex attacker who may never be free from prison again has had a community payback order for a previous assault converted into more jail time.

Brandon Bloice has had a community payback order (CPO) revoked by Sheriff William Wood after he admitted two breaches.

Bloice had been made subject to the order after he admitted sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Perth’s Milne Street in February 2017.

The 23-year-old has since been jailed – potentially for life – for a horrific attempt to murder a woman with the intent to rape her on Carpenter Street.

Bloice appeared by video link at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Wood revoked the order and imposed a 15-month prison sentence, which will run from Wednesday alongside Bloice’s current sentence.

Original assault

Perth Sheriff Court was told Bloice had carried out a sexual assault on a female after ignoring her pleas to stop.

He admitted assaulting the teenager in Perth on February 16 2017.

When Bloice was sentenced for the assault, he was told by the court he needs to get permission from a social worker if he plans to have a relationship.

Then of Beattie Gardens, Crieff but now a serving prisoner at HMP Perth, Bloice was told by Sheriff Wood a series of conditions would be imposed as part of a two-year period of supervision by social workers as part of a community payback order.

Bloice had to “inform his social worker immediately of any intimate or domestic relationship he enters with anyone”.

At the time, Sheriff Wood explained: “That means if you are considering a sexual relationship or living with somebody, permanently or temporarily, you have to tell the social worker.”

Bloice was also banned from using any internet device which cannot be later examined to discover what he has been looking at.

He was further banned from using any software to disguise or delete the search history, and was told he must let social workers check up on his internet use at any time without prior warning.

“How to kill a woman”

Since then, Bloice tried to rape and murder a different woman in Perth city centre and has been told he may never be released from prison.

He became one of the youngest offenders in Scotland to be given an order for lifelong restriction when he was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Bloice was already a convicted sex attacker when he stabbed a woman in the back in Carpenter Street in the early hours of September 21 2019.

Before the attack, Bloice had searched online for “how to kill a woman.”

Jailing him for a minimum of four years, Judge Gillian Wade QC said the tariff “does not signify that you will be released at that stage or perhaps ever will be”.