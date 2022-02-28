‘Hansel and Gretel’ breadcrumb trail led police to hungry Perthshire bakery thief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Hansel and Gretel’ breadcrumb trail led police to hungry Perthshire bakery thief

By Gordon Currie
February 28 2022, 12.20pm Updated: February 28 2022, 2.38pm
Michael McNeilage, Campbells bakery
Michael McNeilage raided Campbells Bakery in Crieff.

A hungry thief left a trail of crumbs after breaking into a bakery and helping himself to a handful of cakes.

Michael McNeilage, 38, was able to squeeze in and out of the bakery through a tiny window.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Perth Sheriff Court: “The bakery was locked and left in a tidy and clean state, as usual.

“At 11.15am on September 19 the owner attended and observed cake crumbs throughout the bakery and the rear window was left open.

“CCTV captures him entering through an extremely small window which had been unlocked but closed.

“He went to the front and is seen stealing five cakes and two bottles of coke.

“He can be seen eating cakes before leaving through the same window.”

The total value of the items stolen and eaten during the raid was £8.

‘Hansel and Gretel story’

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “It’s something like the Hansel and Gretel story with the crumbs leading back to him.

“The court will not be surprised to learn he has battled a drug addiction for many years and that is at the root of these offences.”

Mr Sweeney said a few days later residents were awoken at 3.40am by the sound of the alarm going off at the local pharmacy.

“They looked out and observed the doors smashed and lights were on within.

“They observed the accused running along the street with a large quantity of boxes.

“A few minutes later they observed the accused returning.

“Witnesses had turned up outside and were unaware he was still there.

“He exited by climbing through the door and appeared startled by them being there.

“He sprinted off down the street and was lost to sight.

Strathearn Pharmacy, Crieff.
Strathearn Pharmacy, Crieff.

“Police found boxes of diazepam and they attended the accused’s home a five-minute walk away.

“They observed blood on the doorstep.

“Due to the amount of blood there was concern for his well-being.

“He was arrested. The CCTV was reviewed and he was seen to smash the door.”

McNeilage, from Crieff, admitted breaking into Campbells Bakery in the Perthshire town on September 19 last year and stealing cakes and drinks.

He also admitted breaking into the neighbouring Strathearn Pharmacy six days later and stealing a quantity of controlled drugs.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for the preparation of background reports and McNeilage was remanded in custody.

Past crimes

In a previous case in 2019, McNeilage was jailed for 20 months for failing to make a clean getaway when he tried to rob a soap shop.

He was caught red-handed trying to force entry to Planet Soap while he was high on drugs.

His bid to rob the shop was so hapless a bystander took photographs of him in action.

He was also jailed for six months in 2010 after returning to the scene of his crime to tidy up the broken glass he had left behind during a break-in.

Guilt-ridden McNeilage cleaned up the mess before walking into a police station to hand back a bag of goods he had stolen from Muthill Lodge.

