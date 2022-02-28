Drink-drive builder caught by Perth police after trying to buy booze at 3am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drink-drive builder caught by Perth police after trying to buy booze at 3am

By Jamie Buchan
February 28 2022, 4.28pm Updated: February 28 2022, 4.30pm
Martin Maughan at Perth Sheriff Court
A drunk-driver was caught by police after he stopped off at a Perth filling station to stock up on MORE booze.

Concerned staff at the Fair City garage raised the alarm when Martin Maughan staggered into their store in the early hours of the morning.

The dad-of-three was turned away after trying to buy drink outside permitted licensing hours.

Shop workers called police when they saw him go back to his van and drive off.

Maughan, a labourer from Shropshire, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving with more than three times the legal level of alcohol in his system (71 mics/ 100) at an area of the city known as The Triangle.

Sheriff Francs Gill banned the 27-year-old from driving for nearly two years and told him it was lucky no one was hurt.

Offence was ‘out of character’

The court heard Maughan drove to the BP service station, off Dunkeld Road, at around 3.20am on January 27, last year.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused entered the store and was observed to be unsteady on this feet. His speech was slurred.

“He asked for alcohol but was advised he could not be served because of licensing laws.”

Ms Ritchie said: “He went back to his vehicle and got into the driver’s seat, before driving away.

“The employees believed that he was under the influence and decided to contact police.”

Maughan tried to buy drink at the BP service station, off Dunkeld Road
Maughan, of Oakfield Drive, Shrewsbury, was later traced by officers at the city’s Food and Drink Park, in North Muirton, about a mile from the garage.

“He was sat in the driver’s seat,” said Ms Ritchie.

“The van was stationary but the keys were in the ignition and the engine was running.

“Police could smell alcohol and noted that his speech was slurred.”

He was arrested after a positive roadside breath test, the fiscal depute said.

A solicitor for Maughan described the offence as “very much out of character”.

He said: “There was a bereavement in the family and he took the unfortunate decision to try and buy more alcohol in the early hours of the morning.”

The court heard Maughan has since abstained from alcohol.

Disqualified

Sheriff Gill told him: “You have pled guilty to a very serious charge.

“You were more than three times the legal limit.

“It is only by good fortune that the consequences of your actions were not more severe for other road users or yourself.”

Maughan was fined £600 and banned from driving for 23 months.

