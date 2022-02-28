Fife man struck partner’s head against wardrobe in row over nanny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife man struck partner’s head against wardrobe in row over nanny

By Jamie McKenzie
February 28 2022, 2.18pm Updated: February 28 2022, 3.02pm
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A 36-year-old man grabbed his then-partner by the hair and struck her head against a wardrobe as she tried to stop him listening to music to discuss organising a nanny.

Piotr Boreczek, of Main Street in Kelty, was found guilty after trial of assaulting the woman at a property in Rosyth’s Hudson Street on July 27 2020.

He also repeatedly hit her on the head and body to her injury.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the couple had been in an argument about organising a nanny before the assault.

Victim’s evidence

The woman told the court they were in an upstairs bedroom when Boreczek put in earphones to listen to music on his phone as she tried to speak to him.

She said she reached for his phone as he lay on the bed but he grabbed her arm and as she tried to get away, attacked her in the hallway.

The woman said: “He grabbed me by the hair with his hand and at first, he banged my head against the wardrobe and then he started hitting me with his other hand and kicking me while he was holding on to my hair.

“I was moving and trying to defend myself. I was scared.”

The woman said she was left with bruises on her back and the sides of her arms and legs.

Neighbour corroboration

A neighbour also gave evidence that the victim arrived at her house that day in tears and miming (due to a language barrier) that she had just been assaulted on her face.

Another neighbour also said she heard shouting and that the woman sounded as though she was pleading and the man’s voice was dismissive.

Her statement to police at the time of the incident also mentioned hearing noises “like furniture being moved”.

Sheriff Charles Macnair said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Boreczek assaulted the woman and that he was not doing so in self defence, as he had claimed.

The sheriff deferred sentence until March 31 for the production of background reports.

