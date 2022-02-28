Fife man struck partner’s head against wardrobe in row over nanny

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 36-year-old man grabbed his then-partner by the hair and struck her head against a wardrobe as she tried to stop him listening to music to discuss organising a nanny.

Piotr Boreczek, of Main Street in Kelty, was found guilty after trial of assaulting the woman at a property in Rosyth’s Hudson Street on July 27 2020.

He also repeatedly hit her on the head and body to her injury.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the couple had been in an argument about organising a nanny before the assault.

Victim’s evidence

The woman told the court they were in an upstairs bedroom when Boreczek put in earphones to listen to music on his phone as she tried to speak to him.

She said she reached for his phone as he lay on the bed but he grabbed her arm and as she tried to get away, attacked her in the hallway.

The woman said: “He grabbed me by the hair with his hand and at first, he banged my head against the wardrobe and then he started hitting me with his other hand and kicking me while he was holding on to my hair.

“I was moving and trying to defend myself. I was scared.”

The woman said she was left with bruises on her back and the sides of her arms and legs.

Neighbour corroboration

A neighbour also gave evidence that the victim arrived at her house that day in tears and miming (due to a language barrier) that she had just been assaulted on her face.

Another neighbour also said she heard shouting and that the woman sounded as though she was pleading and the man’s voice was dismissive.

Her statement to police at the time of the incident also mentioned hearing noises “like furniture being moved”.

Sheriff Charles Macnair said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Boreczek assaulted the woman and that he was not doing so in self defence, as he had claimed.

The sheriff deferred sentence until March 31 for the production of background reports.