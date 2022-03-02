Jackass — Fife man told police he trashed mother’s house as a TV prank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man smashed up his mother’s house and then told police it was all part of a TV show.

Deluded Darren Whyte, 35, trashed a television, light fittings, radiators, ornaments and a window at his mother’s home on Pitlessie Road, Ladybank.

When police arrived and asked him why he had destroyed her property, he told them it was “all part of a prank” and that a TV van was outside, waiting to film it.

Whyte, who the court heard has an addiction to diazepam, could face jail for his “Jackass” malicious damage misadventure.

Smashed up house

Depute fiscal Michael Sweeney told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused is the son of witness Whyte.

“At around 3pm she arrived back at the locus and discovered the front living room window had been smashed.

“The back door was fully open.

“She saw the accused wander back and forth in the kitchen.

“She then went into the kitchen.

“Her ornaments were smashed, the TV was damaged, the radiator had been pulled from the wall.

“She contacted police and the accused remained at the property.

“When police attended, he told them it was all a prank and that a TV crew was outside.

“He was handcuffed and taken to a police station.

“He was cautioned, charged and made no reply.”

Diazepam addict

Defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh, in mitigation for Whyte, said: “The position here is he would comply with any order or assessment (ordered by the court).

“He is engaged with addiction services.

“Your lordship will see he is trying to take himself away from diazepam use.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for a drug assessment order.

He added: “You have crossed the threshold for a custodial sentence but I want to know what alternatives there are to jail.

“I want to give you the opportunity.”

Whyte will return to court on March 28 for sentencing.