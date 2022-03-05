Juggler who targeted lone women with ‘jokes’ on Fife coastal path placed on Register

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A self-styled juggling “comedian” who claimed he was trying out jokes when he targeted two lone women with explicit chat on a Fife country path has avoided a prison sentence.

Kelvin Nyadundu confronted the women in two separate incidents and made comments about sex acts as he walked along the Fife Coastal Path at Kincardine, while juggling balls.

His antics in July last year landed him on the Sex Offenders Register when he was found guilty after trial of communicating indecently with the women, both aged in their 50s.

He asked one: “Would you like to juggle my balls?”

As she walked off, he then said to her: “So aren’t you going to w*** me off?”

The 34-year-old appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in front of Sheriff James MacDonald.

Defence solicitor Jaclyn Robertson said her client had no previous convictions and is someone who is well educated and has a good employment history.

Sheriff MacDonald sentenced Nyadundu to 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for one year.

The sheriff told him the offending “demonstrated odd behaviour” and was offensive to the women concerned and an “aberration” on his part.

He added: “This was two (offences) in the same day and plainly a course of conduct.

“I am satisfied a direct alternative to custody is available.”

Joke claims

The two women gave evidence during the trial that they were out separately having a walk when Nyadundu, a complete stranger, confronted them while juggling balls.

One woman said he asked her if she’d like to “juggle my balls” before asking if she would perform a sex act on him.

He said to the other woman he confronted on the walk: “I’m being a naughty boy. Can I w*** in front of you?”

Nyadundu told the court he was walking between Edinburgh and Stirling at the time of the incidents.

He claimed the comments were meant as jokes and as a performer, he wanted to find out what people found offensive or funny.

In talking about his style of humour, he referred to the comedy character Borat.

At a hearing in the court last year, Sheriff Alastair Brown blasted Nyadundu for wearing a t-shirt with a photo of a squirrel and the message “Leave My Nuts Alone”.

Sheriff Brown suggested he wear something “more sensible” at his next appearance.