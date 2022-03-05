Juggler who targeted lone women with ‘jokes’ on Fife coastal path placed on Register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Juggler who targeted lone women with ‘jokes’ on Fife coastal path placed on Register

By Jamie McKenzie
March 5 2022, 8.00am
Kelvin Nyadundu
Kelvin Nyadundu

A self-styled juggling “comedian” who claimed he was trying out jokes when he targeted two lone women with explicit chat on a Fife country path has avoided a prison sentence.

Kelvin Nyadundu confronted the women in two separate incidents and made comments about sex acts as he walked along the Fife Coastal Path at Kincardine, while juggling balls.

His antics in July last year landed him on the Sex Offenders Register when he was found guilty after trial of communicating indecently with the women, both aged in their 50s.

He asked one: “Would you like to juggle my balls?”

As she walked off, he then said to her: “So aren’t you going to w*** me off?”

The 34-year-old appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in front of Sheriff James MacDonald.

Defence solicitor Jaclyn Robertson said her client had no previous convictions and is someone who is well educated and has a good employment history.

Sheriff MacDonald sentenced Nyadundu to 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for one year.

The sheriff told him the offending “demonstrated odd behaviour” and was offensive to the women concerned and an “aberration” on his part.

He added: “This was two (offences) in the same day and plainly a course of conduct.

“I am satisfied a direct alternative to custody is available.”

Joke claims

The two women gave evidence during the trial that they were out separately having a walk when Nyadundu, a complete stranger, confronted them while juggling balls.

One woman said he asked her if she’d like to “juggle my balls” before asking if she would perform a sex act on him.

He said to the other woman he confronted on the walk: “I’m being a naughty boy. Can I w*** in front of you?”

Nyadundu told the court he was walking between Edinburgh and Stirling at the time of the incidents.

He claimed the comments were meant as jokes and as a performer, he wanted to find out what people found offensive or funny.

In talking about his style of humour, he referred to the comedy character Borat.

At a hearing in the court last year, Sheriff Alastair Brown blasted Nyadundu for wearing a t-shirt with a photo of a squirrel and the message “Leave My Nuts Alone”.

Sheriff Brown suggested he wear something “more sensible” at his next appearance.

