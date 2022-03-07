Jail for ‘persistently violent’ thug, 31, who battered Forfar teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jail for ‘persistently violent’ thug, 31, who battered Forfar teenager

By Jamie Buchan
March 7 2022, 1.15pm Updated: March 7 2022, 7.18pm
Scott Livie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
A “persistently violent” thug has been jailed for a sustained attack on a teenager.

Scott Livie hurled his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend across his bedroom and dragged her out of his flat before threatening to kill her.

The 31-year-old, who has a history of domestic abuse, left his victim to be found distressed and “howling” by her father.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Livie had been in a relationship with the woman for more than a year but they had split weeks before the assault.

They lived across from each other at a block of flats in Thornton Park, Forfar.

Age difference

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Livie: “Your record and the circumstances of this case show that you have been a persistently violent man for many years.

“Your last case for domestic assault resulted in a 12-month sentence.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

“This assault was aggravated by your conduct and the age difference between you.

“You were older and ought to have known better.

“She was entitled to expect better treatment.”

Livie was jailed for a year and was ordered to stay away from his ex for two years.

Distress call to police

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said the woman made a call to police at about 10.30pm, stating she had been attacked by her ex.

She told them: “He woke me up by throwing the covers over my head, and basically questioning me.

“He kept hitting me across the face and was pulling me about the room and scratching my face.”

Thornton Park, Forfar.

Mr Sweeney said: “She was distressed throughout the call but said she was safe and well in her home address.”

The court heard that around the same time, the woman’s father heard “howling” from outside their home.

“He recognised this as his daughter,” said Mr Sweeney.

“He went out and found her in a distressed state.

“He took her into the house to try and calm her down.

“Shortly after, the accused arrived at the flat and began making allegations that she had been at his friend’s house.”

‘Screaming in her face’

The girlfriend later said in a statement to police she had been drinking with friends for 24 hours before she went to Livie’s flat.

She fell asleep in his bed but at about 10pm she was woken by Livie pulling the bed cover off her.

She said the accused was questioning her about where she had been and “was acting aggressively and she was scared”.

Mr Sweeney said: “She got up to leave but the accused took her by the throat and threw her across the room.

“She hit a wall and fell to the floor.”

The fiscal depute told the court: “He then picked her up by the neck and held her against a window and shouted: ‘Why would you f***ing do this to me?’

“She states that he had his hand around her neck.

“He then let go of her and she fell to the floor.

“He then left the room and threw a glass against a wall.”

He continued to shout at her and dragged her by the arm and pulled her out of the flat, at which point, she ran away.

Victim was ‘missing in action’

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, said: “She had effectively been missing in action for two days and had been drinking and partying with friends during that time.

“She put herself to bed to sleep off her hangover and by his own admission, Mr Livie was angered by this and wanted her to leave his home.”

She said: “There was an argument between the pair and Mr Livie attempted to remove her from the flat but she resisted him.

“He has had ample time to reflect on his actions while he has been on remand.”

The court heard the woman was uninjured.

