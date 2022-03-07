Jail for ‘persistently violent’ thug, 31, who battered Forfar teenager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “persistently violent” thug has been jailed for a sustained attack on a teenager.

Scott Livie hurled his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend across his bedroom and dragged her out of his flat before threatening to kill her.

The 31-year-old, who has a history of domestic abuse, left his victim to be found distressed and “howling” by her father.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Livie had been in a relationship with the woman for more than a year but they had split weeks before the assault.

They lived across from each other at a block of flats in Thornton Park, Forfar.

Age difference

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Livie: “Your record and the circumstances of this case show that you have been a persistently violent man for many years.

“Your last case for domestic assault resulted in a 12-month sentence.

“This assault was aggravated by your conduct and the age difference between you.

“You were older and ought to have known better.

“She was entitled to expect better treatment.”

Livie was jailed for a year and was ordered to stay away from his ex for two years.

Distress call to police

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said the woman made a call to police at about 10.30pm, stating she had been attacked by her ex.

She told them: “He woke me up by throwing the covers over my head, and basically questioning me.

“He kept hitting me across the face and was pulling me about the room and scratching my face.”

Mr Sweeney said: “She was distressed throughout the call but said she was safe and well in her home address.”

The court heard that around the same time, the woman’s father heard “howling” from outside their home.

“He recognised this as his daughter,” said Mr Sweeney.

“He went out and found her in a distressed state.

“He took her into the house to try and calm her down.

“Shortly after, the accused arrived at the flat and began making allegations that she had been at his friend’s house.”

‘Screaming in her face’

The girlfriend later said in a statement to police she had been drinking with friends for 24 hours before she went to Livie’s flat.

She fell asleep in his bed but at about 10pm she was woken by Livie pulling the bed cover off her.

She said the accused was questioning her about where she had been and “was acting aggressively and she was scared”.

Mr Sweeney said: “She got up to leave but the accused took her by the throat and threw her across the room.

“She hit a wall and fell to the floor.”

The fiscal depute told the court: “He then picked her up by the neck and held her against a window and shouted: ‘Why would you f***ing do this to me?’

“She states that he had his hand around her neck.

“He then let go of her and she fell to the floor.

“He then left the room and threw a glass against a wall.”

He continued to shout at her and dragged her by the arm and pulled her out of the flat, at which point, she ran away.

Victim was ‘missing in action’

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, said: “She had effectively been missing in action for two days and had been drinking and partying with friends during that time.

“She put herself to bed to sleep off her hangover and by his own admission, Mr Livie was angered by this and wanted her to leave his home.”

She said: “There was an argument between the pair and Mr Livie attempted to remove her from the flat but she resisted him.

“He has had ample time to reflect on his actions while he has been on remand.”

The court heard the woman was uninjured.