Angus brute crushed ex-girlfriend’s hand after she revealed new relationship

A brutish boyfriend crushed his ex-partner’s hand after she told him she was in a relationship with his friend.

John Nelson flew into a rage during an argument in Arbroath and shoved his victim against a bin, before breaking two bones in her right hand.

The 44-year-old, who has a history of violent behaviour, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting his ex in the early hours of April 27 2021.

He admitted pulling and twisting her hand to her severe injury and impairment.

Turbulent relationship

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons told the court: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for about eight months.

“It was described as being ‘on/off’ and turbulent.

“They regularly argued, separated and then rekindled.

“At this time, the relationship had been terminated because the complainer had wanted to start a relationship with the accused’s friend.”

She said the pair were at a friend’s home in James Street, Arbroath, when the woman told her ex about the new relationship and they argued.

The court heard at about 2.50am, Nelson and his now ex-girlfriend left the house and walked towards High Street.

The assault

Ms Lyons said: “The accused pushed her on the body, causing her to collide with a refuse bin, before falling to the ground and striking her mouth on the pavement.

“The accused then grabbed her right hand and squeezed it hard.

“As the accused left the area, the woman shouted that he had broken her fingers.”

The disturbance was reported to police, who found the woman in the street.

She told them Nelson had broken her fingers and he was traced shortly afterwards.

“He told officers that the complainer had cut him with a screwdriver and he had pushed her to protect himself,” said Ms Lyons.

“The complainer was conveyed to Arbroath police station, and then to the accident and emergency ward at Ninewells Hospital.”

Her hand was X-rayed and found to have two fractures.

Police also discovered she was carrying a screwdriver.

Solicitor Billy Rennie told the court his client had spent “the best part of nine-and-a-half months” in custody.

Nelson further admitted breaching a court order not to approach his victim.

Sheriff Euan Duthie deferred sentence for background reports until April 6.