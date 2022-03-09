Sinister thug hired private detective to track down family in Fife before attacking them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sinister thug hired private detective to track down family in Fife before attacking them

By Ross Gardiner
March 9 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 9 2022, 2.45pm
Liam McConville
Liam McConville hired a private detective to find his victims.

A man has been jailed after using a private investigator to track down a woman and two children in Fife and then assaulting all three when they were found.

Sunderland man Liam McConville hired a private snoop to track the trio down to Dunfermline.

McConville had already mounted a sinister campaign of intimidation against the woman – in person and by phone message – including issuing death threats, at an address in Methil.

The 29-year-old then employed the services of an independent gumshoe to trace the woman to Dunfermline.

On May 31 in 2020, he attacked her and two children at the property.

Attacked woman and children

McConville, of Hunter Street in Shiney Row, Sunderland, was found guilty by jurors at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last month.

He repeatedly shouted and swore, punched and kicked a door causing damage to it and pushed over a TV.

He threatened to kill the woman and attacked her, seizing her by the throat and compressing it to restrict her breathing.

McConville pushed her against a wall and forced her to the ground before seizing her by the hair and pushing her.

He attacked a young boy by striking him on the head and kicking him to the body.

McConville also seized him by the neck and lifted him off the ground.

Both he and the woman sustained injuries.

Jurors agreed McConville also pushed an even younger boy that day.

He admitted acting threateningly towards police when they arrived.

Death threats

He was further convicted of earlier acting in a threatening manner at a house in Methil in August 2019.

He repeatedly struck a door and a window there, shouted and swore and repeatedly threatened to kill the woman.

He repeatedly contacted the woman by text and online messages and sent her a photograph of him with material tied around his neck and around the branch of a tree.

He loitered around the property and also shouted through its letterbox.

‘Fully accepting’ of guilt

McConville appeared from custody to be sentenced this week.

His solicitor Matthew Berland acknowledged there had been “aspects of minimisation and denial” by his client.

“Mr McConville may have been finding it difficult to come to terms with what’s happened.

“I’ve spoken to him about that.

“He appears before you this morning fully accepting his guilt.

“Mr McConville is someone who has never benefited from any counselling or treatment.

“He was being messed about.”

Jailed

Sheriff Charles Macnair QC jailed McConville for 21 months and 54 days, backdated to January 21.

He said: “All of this is extremely distressing, serious abuse.

“Then, on May 31, you were involved in a sustained incident of abuse.

“The violence to the woman involved seizing her by the throat and compressing that, restricting her breathing.

“That is a very serious form of assault and it can have devastating consequences.”

In relation to the older child who was attacked, the sheriff said: “We’ve seen the catalogue of injures.

“I have taken into account that you are a first offender.

“These are serious offences.

“Having regard to the nature of the offending, I’m satisfied that the only appropriate disposal is a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff also issued a trio of non-harassment orders.

