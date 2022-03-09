Teenager admits torching Fife high school in devastating 19-hour blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager admits torching Fife high school in devastating 19-hour blaze

By Ross Gardiner
March 9 2022, 10.30am Updated: March 9 2022, 1.11pm
The Viewforth High School fire.
A teenager has admitted he started the fire which burned the former Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy to the ground.

The 17-year-old has admitted a charge of wilful fire-raising.

Fiscal depute Jamie Hilland explained the boy was just 16 when he set fire to paper and a box within the derelict building, causing more than £40,000 worth of damage.

The B-listed school, built in 1860, had been unused since 2015 and was surrounded by wire mesh fencing panels at the time.

Mr Hilland told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the teenager and four friends met on the afternoon of August 15 in 2020.

He stayed there for a period, during which the teenager set fire to printer paper which had been found in a cupboard.

After leaving the school, he pointed at the smoke coming from the school.

The blaze at the former Viewforth High School started by the teenager.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, later admitted to the friends he set fire to a small box inside.

It was reported in court his friends were “concerned” by this.

By 7.25pm, neighbours could smell smoke and called 999

Firefighters from across the Kingdom rushed to the scene and it took until 2pm the following day before the final flames were extinguished.

After the fire had taken effect, the school roof collapsed and locals watched in sadness  as the school bell tumbled to the ground.

The fire destroyed the ex-Viewforth High School building
Police quickly began enquiries and checked domestic CCTV footage at a number of nearby houses.

The boy was quickly identified and traced.

This week, he admitted wilfully setting fire to paper and a box within the school, which thereafter took effect and spread.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentence until April 21 for a social work report.

The teenager pled guilty just 24 hours after three men, entirely unconnected, admitted burning down the former Inverkeithing Primary School building less than 20 miles away.

