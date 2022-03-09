Arbroath dad and son who chased rival with Samurai sword and hammer placed on supervision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath dad and son who chased rival with Samurai sword and hammer placed on supervision

By Jamie Buchan
March 9 2022, 3.15pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.35pm
Cochrane Jnr (left) had a hammer and Cochrane Snr (right) a sword when they chased their enemy on Hepburn Crescent.
A father and son who rampaged through Arbroath wielding a Samurai sword and a hammer have avoided a prison sentence.

Stephen Cochrane, 62, and his 30-year-old son, also Stephen, chased after a man in a dispute over a smashed windscreen.

The pair believed the man had taken a hammer to Cochrane Jnr’s car and they gave chase when he appeared outside his home.

Both men previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to a charge of possessing offence weapons on April 28 last year.

They had also admitted acting in a threatening manner by pursuing their target while carrying weapons.

Stephen Cochrane Jnr.

Sheriff Paul Brown noted Cochrane Jnr had already spend nine months behind bars.

He said: “You have spent a significant period on remand in regards to this matter and, in my view, that will serve as your punishment.

“I do accept that there was a fair amount of provocation here but there are still some outstanding issues that need to be address.”

Cochrane Jnr was placed on supervision for two years, while his father will be supervised for one year.

Long-standing feud

Cochrane Jnr said he had seen a man put a hammer through the windscreen of his car, while it was parked outside shops in Mayfield Terrace.

He drove home to Hepburn Street and when his suspect parked up nearby, he and his father tooled up and gave chase.

Cochrane Snr was wielding an “ornamental” samurai sword while Cochrane Jr took a hammer with him.

Stephen Cochrane Snr.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “The background is that the complainer has a long-standing feud with Stephen Cochrane Jnr.

“Around about 7pm on the date libelled, Stephen Cochrane Jnr was driving to his home address.

“There was a hammer lodged in the windscreen of the vehicle.

“On arrival home, he removed the hammer.

“The windscreen was smashed. It was driven home in that state.”

Cochrane Jnr phoned his father after getting home.

Multiple calls to police

An hour later, a vehicle arrived and parked, blocking the junction at Hepburn Crescent and the complainer and another males exited.

The court heard he ran towards Hepburn Crescent and threw items at the house.

The Cochranes armed themselves and took to the street, brandishing the weapons and chased the complainer.

This was seen by neighbours, who phoned the police.

After “several” calls had been made to the police, officers arrived and Cochrane Snr admitted what had happened.

In a reply to being cautioned and charged, Cochrane Jnr told police he “was just looking after his elderly father”.

