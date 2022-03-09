Arbroath dad and son who chased rival with Samurai sword and hammer placed on supervision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A father and son who rampaged through Arbroath wielding a Samurai sword and a hammer have avoided a prison sentence.

Stephen Cochrane, 62, and his 30-year-old son, also Stephen, chased after a man in a dispute over a smashed windscreen.

The pair believed the man had taken a hammer to Cochrane Jnr’s car and they gave chase when he appeared outside his home.

Both men previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to a charge of possessing offence weapons on April 28 last year.

They had also admitted acting in a threatening manner by pursuing their target while carrying weapons.

Sheriff Paul Brown noted Cochrane Jnr had already spend nine months behind bars.

He said: “You have spent a significant period on remand in regards to this matter and, in my view, that will serve as your punishment.

“I do accept that there was a fair amount of provocation here but there are still some outstanding issues that need to be address.”

Cochrane Jnr was placed on supervision for two years, while his father will be supervised for one year.

Long-standing feud

Cochrane Jnr said he had seen a man put a hammer through the windscreen of his car, while it was parked outside shops in Mayfield Terrace.

He drove home to Hepburn Street and when his suspect parked up nearby, he and his father tooled up and gave chase.

Cochrane Snr was wielding an “ornamental” samurai sword while Cochrane Jr took a hammer with him.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “The background is that the complainer has a long-standing feud with Stephen Cochrane Jnr.

“Around about 7pm on the date libelled, Stephen Cochrane Jnr was driving to his home address.

“There was a hammer lodged in the windscreen of the vehicle.

“On arrival home, he removed the hammer.

“The windscreen was smashed. It was driven home in that state.”

Cochrane Jnr phoned his father after getting home.

Multiple calls to police

An hour later, a vehicle arrived and parked, blocking the junction at Hepburn Crescent and the complainer and another males exited.

The court heard he ran towards Hepburn Crescent and threw items at the house.

The Cochranes armed themselves and took to the street, brandishing the weapons and chased the complainer.

This was seen by neighbours, who phoned the police.

After “several” calls had been made to the police, officers arrived and Cochrane Snr admitted what had happened.

In a reply to being cautioned and charged, Cochrane Jnr told police he “was just looking after his elderly father”.