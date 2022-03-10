Trial hears Fife octogenarian found it ‘hard to resist’ making massage of girl sexual

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trial hears Fife octogenarian found it ‘hard to resist’ making massage of girl sexual

By Ross Gardiner
March 10 2022, 7.00am Updated: March 10 2022, 8.32am
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A trial has heard an 82-year-old accused of sexually abusing three women found it “hard to resist” making massaging a teenager a sexual act.

Richard McAllister denies eight charges of sexual abuse towards three woman.

Giving evidence by video link at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday, the woman told of an incident during which McAllister had been giving her a massage at his home in Den Walk, Methil.

She said he had begun massaging her lower back but she told the court the 82-year-then assaulted her.

Police interview

In a police interview, McAllister said he “couldn’t resist” fondling the 16-year-old but maintains a defence of consent during this incident.

He admitted he was not a trained masseuse but said his daughter was a reflexologist so he was interested.

He told officers: “She had sore legs.

“I says I’ll rub them, take the tension out.

“I started on the legs.

“It was hard to resist, however.

“She took (her leggings) off. Then I pulled them down and started massaging her bum.

“This is embarrassing. I just started playing with her.

“She was enjoying it. She never told me to stop.”

Other allegations

The woman described a second incident at McAllister’s home in May 2020 when, she said, he touched her breasts after she arrived to return a vacuum cleaner to him.

The court also heard evidence a woman who asked for a lift from McAllister from East Wemyss to Buckhaven in 2017 was sexually abused.

She alleges when she was reaching into her pocket to fetch petrol money, McAllister plunged his hand inside her underwear and touched her pubic area.

Another woman alleged McAllister sexually assaulted her by repeatedly slapping her bottom in 2017 or 2018.

The woman’s boyfriend gave evidence that he was present when McAllister was giving the woman a goodbye hug, while sitting on a bed.

She said McAllister pulled her down on top of him and “tapped” her buttocks multiple times.

The trial, before Sheriff Charles Macnair QC, continues.

