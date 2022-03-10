Trial hears Fife octogenarian found it ‘hard to resist’ making massage of girl sexual

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trial has heard an 82-year-old accused of sexually abusing three women found it “hard to resist” making massaging a teenager a sexual act.

Richard McAllister denies eight charges of sexual abuse towards three woman.

Giving evidence by video link at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday, the woman told of an incident during which McAllister had been giving her a massage at his home in Den Walk, Methil.

She said he had begun massaging her lower back but she told the court the 82-year-then assaulted her.

Police interview

In a police interview, McAllister said he “couldn’t resist” fondling the 16-year-old but maintains a defence of consent during this incident.

He admitted he was not a trained masseuse but said his daughter was a reflexologist so he was interested.

He told officers: “She had sore legs.

“I says I’ll rub them, take the tension out.

“I started on the legs.

“It was hard to resist, however.

“She took (her leggings) off. Then I pulled them down and started massaging her bum.

“This is embarrassing. I just started playing with her.

“She was enjoying it. She never told me to stop.”

Other allegations

The woman described a second incident at McAllister’s home in May 2020 when, she said, he touched her breasts after she arrived to return a vacuum cleaner to him.

The court also heard evidence a woman who asked for a lift from McAllister from East Wemyss to Buckhaven in 2017 was sexually abused.

She alleges when she was reaching into her pocket to fetch petrol money, McAllister plunged his hand inside her underwear and touched her pubic area.

Another woman alleged McAllister sexually assaulted her by repeatedly slapping her bottom in 2017 or 2018.

The woman’s boyfriend gave evidence that he was present when McAllister was giving the woman a goodbye hug, while sitting on a bed.

She said McAllister pulled her down on top of him and “tapped” her buttocks multiple times.

The trial, before Sheriff Charles Macnair QC, continues.