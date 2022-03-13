Teenager danced on Fife railway tracks for social media hits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Courts

Teenager danced on Fife railway tracks for social media hits

By Ross Gardiner
March 13 2022, 9.00am
Railway trespassing in Fife sparked a plea to parents.
Railway trespassing in Fife sparked a plea to parents.

A teenager who filmed social media videos of himself dancing on railway tracks in Fife has been remitted to the children’s panel.

The boy admitted trespassing on the lines at Rosyth railway station and acting threateningly at Aberdour station.

The 16-year-old previously appeared in court to admit being in dangerous proximity to rail lines and repeatedly running and dancing across the lines on January 9 this year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he stated he had filmed himself acting in this way for social media.

The teenager danced on the tracks at Rosyth.

The boy, too young to be named publicly, admitted he acted in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm” at both Rosyth and Aberdour Railway Stations on the same day.

He admitted the repeatedly pressed the help point button at the stations and shouted and swore at railway staff on the other end of the receiver.

The boy thereafter repeatedly crossed the railway lines and danced on tracks, again stating he was filming a social media video.

When police arrived, he shouted and swore at officers, and kicked the help point.

At one stage, the boy was seen sitting with his legs dangling from the platform.

The child acted threateningly at Aberdour railway station.

He had been due to be sentenced this week but Sheriff William Gilchrist opted not to do so at this juncture, opting instead to remit the matter to the children’s panel.

Last summer, transport police issued a warning not to play on railway tracks in Rosyth.

They asked parents to share the dangers of trespassing on the railway with children and young people after a number of incidents.

On July 7 a train driver spotted two young people on the line behind Asda in Dunfermline.

Just days later, another driver saw a young woman climb on to the tracks at Rosyth station to recover a bag.

On July 13 two 10-year-olds were seen on the line in the Burntisland area.

coronavirus public transport

At the time, BTP Inspector Michael Magee said: “In relation to these particular incidents, it is extremely concerning that young children have been playing on or near a railway line”.

He added: “Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries, so it’s vital that parents play their part and ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to.

“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting crimes and concerns by texting 61016.”

