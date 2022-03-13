Teenager danced on Fife railway tracks for social media hits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager who filmed social media videos of himself dancing on railway tracks in Fife has been remitted to the children’s panel.

The boy admitted trespassing on the lines at Rosyth railway station and acting threateningly at Aberdour station.

The 16-year-old previously appeared in court to admit being in dangerous proximity to rail lines and repeatedly running and dancing across the lines on January 9 this year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he stated he had filmed himself acting in this way for social media.

The boy, too young to be named publicly, admitted he acted in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm” at both Rosyth and Aberdour Railway Stations on the same day.

He admitted the repeatedly pressed the help point button at the stations and shouted and swore at railway staff on the other end of the receiver.

The boy thereafter repeatedly crossed the railway lines and danced on tracks, again stating he was filming a social media video.

When police arrived, he shouted and swore at officers, and kicked the help point.

At one stage, the boy was seen sitting with his legs dangling from the platform.

He had been due to be sentenced this week but Sheriff William Gilchrist opted not to do so at this juncture, opting instead to remit the matter to the children’s panel.

Last summer, transport police issued a warning not to play on railway tracks in Rosyth.

They asked parents to share the dangers of trespassing on the railway with children and young people after a number of incidents.

On July 7 a train driver spotted two young people on the line behind Asda in Dunfermline.

Just days later, another driver saw a young woman climb on to the tracks at Rosyth station to recover a bag.

On July 13 two 10-year-olds were seen on the line in the Burntisland area.

At the time, BTP Inspector Michael Magee said: “In relation to these particular incidents, it is extremely concerning that young children have been playing on or near a railway line”.

He added: “Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries, so it’s vital that parents play their part and ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to.

“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting crimes and concerns by texting 61016.”