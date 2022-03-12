Crieff whisky shop owner told police ‘I’m teetotal’ as he refused breath test after suspected drink-drive smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crieff whisky shop owner told police ‘I’m teetotal’ as he refused breath test after suspected drink-drive smash

By Jamie Buchan
March 12 2022, 6.00am
Andrew Cuthbert
Andrew Cuthbert was banned for two years.

A whisky shop boss refused to let police breathalyse him after a road crash, claiming: “I’m teetotal.”

Andrew Cuthbert, who runs the popular JL Gill specialist store in Crieff, smashed his car into a wall on a remote country road after a blazing row with his wife.

Police found him sitting in the driver’s seat, slurring his words and reeking of booze.

He failed a roadside breath test, which suggested he was more than five-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

However, when he was arrested and taken to Dundee police station, he refused to comply with a desk reading to confirm the level of alcohol in his system.

Andrew Cuthbert appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Cuthbert, a former BMW technician, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday and pled guilty to a charge of failing to provide two specimens of breath for analysis on March 1.

It followed a crash on the A822 Crieff to Muthill Road earlier that evening.

“I’m sorry,” Cuthbert, 50, told the court. “I’ve made a real mess of my life.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told him: “The court takes this type of offence very seriously.

“This could well have resulted in more serious consequences for you and other road users.”

The shop owner was disqualified from driving for two years and fined £400.

Witness alerted police

The court heard Cuthbert, of Knowehead House, Comrie, was driving his Ford Ranger Wildtrak at around 6pm.

“He attempted to perform a U-turn in a layby, and reversed into a wall,” said fiscal depute Stewart Hamilton.

The well-known JL Gill store in Crieff

“The accident was seen by a witness who contacted police.

“Officers immediately attended and found the accused sat in the driver’s seat.

“He was revving heavily, and the wheels were spinning.”

Mr Hamilton said: “When speaking to the accused, officers could smell alcohol.

“He also appeared to be slurring his words.

“He was asked to exit the vehicle, and he appeared to be very unsteady on his feet.

“The accused walked a short distance before falling down.”

Mr Hamilton said: “He provided a positive roadside breath test with a reading of 122 micrograms.

“He was thereafter arrested and conveyed to Bell Street in Dundee.

“At just after 8pm, he refused to provide two specimens of breath. His reason for refusal was: ‘I’m teetotal.’

“He was cautioned and charged, and made no reply.”

Stress of pandemic

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “He is an owner and proprietor of a shop, and during the pandemic – like other business owners – he suffered the stresses of his business being under strain.

Andrew Cuthbert at his store in April 2019

“That was reflected in his private life, and he and his wife are now going through divorce proceedings.”

He said: “On the day in question, he and his wife had an argument in the shop.

“Mr Cuthbert stormed out of the shop.”

Mr Ralph said his client wasn’t thinking straight.

“His blood was boiling,” he said.

“He knows he will be disqualified as a result of this.”

Historic whisky shop

Cuthbert’s parents took over JL Gill, a traditional greengrocers in Crieff’s West High Street, more than 30 years ago.

He was just 19 and had just left a job in the car manufacturing industry when he agreed to temporarily run the store.

Over the years, the shop evolved into a specialist whisky stockist. In 2019, Cuthbert opened a replica store in Hong Kong.

Earlier that year, thieves broke into the outlet and made off with spirits worth tens of thousands of pounds.

