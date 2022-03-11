Prison hint for Fife pensioner, 82, found guilty of abusing three girls and women after four-day trial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 82-year-old Fife man has been found guilty of sexual assaults against three females between 2012 and 2020.

Richard McAllister, of Den Walk, Buckhaven, was convicted after a four-day trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

McAllister came to court in a wheelchair and walked into the dock with the help of aid of a stick.

The jury unanimously found him guilty of five charges.

He previously told police he found it “hard to resist” fondling one of his victims as he massaged her.

Although bailed, a sheriff said that was “no indication” of the eventual disposal.

Guilty of multiple crimes

On an occasion between April 7, 2012 and April 6, 2014 at Den Walk he sexually assaulted a girl, who was aged between 16 and 18 during that period.

He unhooked her bra, placed his hands inside her underwear and rubbed her bottom and private parts.

On an occasion between the same dates at the same location, he sexually assaulted her again by lowering her trousers and underwear and performed sexual acts on her.

On May 17, 2020, again at Den Walk he sexually assaulted the same person by touching her breast over her clothing.

On an occasion between March 26, 2017 and March 25, 2018 again at his home, he sexually assaulted a woman by touching her bottom over her clothing and repeatedly slapping her on the bottom.

He was further convicted of a charge that on an occasion between January 1 and December 31, 2017, at an address in Buckhaven, he sexually assaulted a third person by placing his hand inside her underwear and touching her pubic area.

Placed on Sex Offenders Register

Defence solicitor Dewar Spence said his client suffers from Bell’s palsy and skin cancer with hospital appointments coming up.

Sheriff Charles Macnair QC called for reports and McAllister will be sentenced on April. 7.

He told McAllister: “Because of your state of health I will continue bail but that is no indication of what might happen when you return.”

McAllister was also put on the Sex Offenders Register.