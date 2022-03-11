Prison hint for Fife pensioner, 82, found guilty of abusing three girls and women after four-day trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prison hint for Fife pensioner, 82, found guilty of abusing three girls and women after four-day trial

By Gary Fitzpatrick
March 11 2022, 5.02pm Updated: March 12 2022, 9.27am
An 82-year-old Fife man has been found guilty of sexual assaults against three females between 2012 and 2020.

Richard McAllister, of Den Walk, Buckhaven, was convicted after a four-day trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

McAllister came to court in a wheelchair and walked into the dock with the help of aid of a stick.

The jury unanimously found him guilty of five charges.

He previously told police he found it “hard to resist” fondling one of his victims as he massaged her.

Although bailed, a sheriff said that was “no indication” of the eventual disposal.

Guilty of multiple crimes

On an occasion between April 7, 2012 and April 6, 2014 at Den Walk he sexually assaulted a girl, who was aged between 16 and 18 during that period.

He unhooked her bra, placed his hands inside her underwear and rubbed her bottom and private parts.

On an occasion between the same dates at the same location, he sexually assaulted her again by lowering her trousers and underwear and performed sexual acts on her.

On May 17, 2020, again at Den Walk he sexually assaulted the same person by touching her breast over her clothing.

On an occasion between March 26, 2017 and March 25, 2018 again at his home, he sexually assaulted a woman by touching her bottom over her clothing and repeatedly slapping her on the bottom.

He was further convicted of a charge that on an occasion between January 1 and December 31, 2017, at an address in Buckhaven, he sexually assaulted a third person by placing his hand inside her underwear and touching her pubic area.

Placed on Sex Offenders Register

Defence solicitor Dewar Spence said his client suffers from Bell’s palsy and skin cancer with hospital appointments coming up.

Sheriff Charles Macnair QC called for reports and McAllister will be sentenced on April. 7.

He told McAllister: “Because of your state of health I will continue bail but that is no indication of what might happen when you return.”

McAllister was also put on the Sex Offenders Register.

