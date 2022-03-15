Ex-soldier cut himself with knife before spitting at female cop in Dundee stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-soldier cut himself with knife before spitting at female cop in Dundee stand-off

By Paul Malik
March 15 2022, 1.52pm Updated: March 15 2022, 4.20pm
Rosendael, Dundee
Youens threatened a resident at Rosendael in Dundee.

A former soldier who cut himself with a knife during an aggressive stand-off with police in Dundee wrote a letter of apology to the officer he tried to spit on.

John Youens, 41, became involved in an incident on Kinghorne Walk in October 2020 after a day of drinking with his former partner.

After they had a disagreement, Youens cut himself with a knife before acting aggressively with officers who came to deal with the matter.

After being detained he spat in the direction of a female PC, missing.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Youens admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner and assaulting the police officer on October 7, 2020.

Police pepper spray

Depute fiscal Michael Sweeney told the court: “The accused is 41 and unemployed.

“He had been in a relationship with the complainer for around four months.

“The accused took a knife and cut his arm.

“Police were called, they attended the property and the accused came out.

“He was shouting and swearing at officers.

“An officer deployed PAVA spray.

“At the charge bar the accused continued to act in an erratic manner.

“He told the officers he would put bricks through their windows.

“He then turned to PC Leah Harvey and spat towards her.

“The spit did not land on her.”

Phone threat

Youens also admitted sending a threatening and grossly offensive voicemail to a resident of Roseandeal veterans residence, in November 2020.

The court heard the man had missed a call from Youens.

He listened to the voicemail which had been left, in which Youens threatened to “snap his jaw in half”.

Defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh, in mitigation, said: “He had previously served in the army.

“A letter from his former commanding officer has been submitted on his behalf, about his time in the army.

“He has written to PC Harvey a letter of apology and there is genuine remorse on his part.

“He left the army in 2006 and was not offered any support.

“He has been diagnosed with PTSD, which he had been self medicating with alcohol.

“He is no longer in the relationship with his former partner.”

Sentencing was continued for reports until April 25.

Youens, now of Bishopton, Paisley, will also undergo a restriction of liberty assessment.

