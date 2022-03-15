Ex-soldier cut himself with knife before spitting at female cop in Dundee stand-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former soldier who cut himself with a knife during an aggressive stand-off with police in Dundee wrote a letter of apology to the officer he tried to spit on.

John Youens, 41, became involved in an incident on Kinghorne Walk in October 2020 after a day of drinking with his former partner.

After they had a disagreement, Youens cut himself with a knife before acting aggressively with officers who came to deal with the matter.

After being detained he spat in the direction of a female PC, missing.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Youens admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner and assaulting the police officer on October 7, 2020.

Police pepper spray

Depute fiscal Michael Sweeney told the court: “The accused is 41 and unemployed.

“He had been in a relationship with the complainer for around four months.

“The accused took a knife and cut his arm.

“Police were called, they attended the property and the accused came out.

“He was shouting and swearing at officers.

“An officer deployed PAVA spray.

“At the charge bar the accused continued to act in an erratic manner.

“He told the officers he would put bricks through their windows.

“He then turned to PC Leah Harvey and spat towards her.

“The spit did not land on her.”

Phone threat

Youens also admitted sending a threatening and grossly offensive voicemail to a resident of Roseandeal veterans residence, in November 2020.

The court heard the man had missed a call from Youens.

He listened to the voicemail which had been left, in which Youens threatened to “snap his jaw in half”.

Defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh, in mitigation, said: “He had previously served in the army.

“A letter from his former commanding officer has been submitted on his behalf, about his time in the army.

“He has written to PC Harvey a letter of apology and there is genuine remorse on his part.

“He left the army in 2006 and was not offered any support.

“He has been diagnosed with PTSD, which he had been self medicating with alcohol.

“He is no longer in the relationship with his former partner.”

Sentencing was continued for reports until April 25.

Youens, now of Bishopton, Paisley, will also undergo a restriction of liberty assessment.