‘Tooled up’ dad jailed for brutal hammer attack in Perthshire town

A Perthshire dad who was hunted down by police after he viciously attacked a man with a hammer has been jailed.

John Davidson “tooled up” and bludgeoned his victim John Sturrock when he turned up at his home in Alyth.

Hours later, the 36-year-old was discovered by a police dog unit, hiding in nearby woodland.

Labourer Davidson was found guilty after trial of attacking Mr Sturrock on June 25, 2020, leaving him severely injured and permanently impaired.

At the Perth Sheriff Court trial in February, solicitor David Holmes claimed his client had acted in self defence after receiving a series of threatening texts from Mr Sturrock.

But Sheriff Gillian Wade told him he had “other options”.

Davidson was jailed for 30 months when he returned to the dock, via video link, for sentencing on Wednesday.

A ‘high level of violence’

Sheriff Wade said: “I take account of everything that has been said on your behalf.

“I accept that you have a limited criminal record and that this was out of character.

“But you repeatedly struck Mr Sturrock on the head and body with a hammer and he suffered severe injuries.

“That was highly unacceptable.”

The sheriff told Davidson: “This involved a high level of violence and that has to be reflected in a custodial sentence.”

Claims of self defence

Mr Holmes, defending, said Davidson had an “exemplary track record” at his employment and was “reliable and trustworthy”.

“He does take responsibility for what he has done,” he said.

Sheriff Wade told Mr Holmes: “The reality of the matter is that when your client spoke with the Criminal Justice Social Work officer, he effectively told her this was defensive rather than offensive – which is not what the jury returned.

“He should have locked the door and phoned the police.”

‘Punch him on the pus’

The court heard Mr Sturrock had been drinking with an ex-partner when he came across Davidson’s name in her phone.

He fired off a series of texts, before walking round to Davidson’s home in Isla Road.

Mr Sturrock told the trial: “I was going to punch him on the pus.”

The trial was told he stood outside the property and shouted for Davidson.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “Mr Sturrock was unarmed.

“Mr Davidson escalates the situation by picking up a hammer before going outside.

“He tooled up.”

Mr Sweeney told jurors Davidson rained down blows on Mr Sturrock’s head.

“He has used a hammer because he wanted to do damage.

“There was no provocation here.

“He was anticipating this fight.”

Manhunt

The trial heard police were scrambled to the scene and Davidson was found hiding in nearby woods at 4am.

He was hunted down by a police dog, Mr Sweeney said.

“Mr Davidson ducked when he saw the police.

“That is not the actions of someone who was acting in self defence.”

The court heard Davidson’s mother had texted him and urged him to hand himself in, while police were hunting for him.

Mr Holmes said Mr Sturrock was a “man intent on violence” who had consumed drink and drugs that evening.

He told the court his client was vacuuming and doing chores when Mr Sturrock arrived.

When asked by Mr Holmes what would have happened if he had not picked up the hammer, Davidson told the trial: “I would be lying on the ground.”