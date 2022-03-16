Compensation order for Dundee man who launched curling stone through ex’s window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man who lobbed a curling stone through the window of his ex-boyfriend’s house has been ordered to pay compensation.

Bitter Mark Mitchell was caught on camera outside his former partner’s property in Fortingall, Highland Perthshire, in the small hours of the morning.

The court heard his ex woke to find a curling stone in the middle of his conservatory floor, surrounding by broken glass.

Mitchell, 54, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted wilfully destroying and damaging property by smashing a conservatory window at his ex-partner’s home on April 30 last year.

He was fined £375 and ordered to pay his ex £320 in compensation.

Mitchell was also ordered to comply with a non-harassment order and stay away from his former partner for a year.

Sheriff John Rafferty told him: “This was a very significant incident that happened in the early hours of the morning.

“If you had analogous record I would deal with this in an entirely different way.”

‘Rumblings’ in the night

Fiscal depute Stewart Hamilton said that an occupant at the property was woken by the sound of a door closing at about 12.30am on April 30 2021.

He thought it was the sound of the other resident, Mitchell’s ex-partner, moving around.

“About 1.30am, he heard what sounded like rumblings outside of the house,” said Mr Hamilton.

“He noticed the external lights were on.

“And then he saw that a window had been smashed.”

Mr Hamilton said: “Both witnesses observed a curling stone lying on the carpet.

“There were pieces of broken glass strewn across the floor.”

The stone had been kept as an outdoor ornament by the complainer, the court heard.

Mitchell was spotted on CCTV outside the house.

He was arrested by police a few days later, and told officers: “Yeah, I’ll admit that. I went there, but not to do that.”

Mitchell, of Court Street, North, Dundee, refused to leave his cell for a police interview, said Mr Hamilton.

“He said he did not understand the charge and made no reply,” the fiscal said.

Relationship ‘turned sour’

The court heard Mitchell had been in a short-term relationship with the complainer.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said things had “turned soured” between the pair.

Mitchell had gone to the house in the early hours after receiving a series of text messages, he said.

“He has no intention of resuming the relationship,” said Mr Ralph.

He added that his client could become part of “Scotland’s proud tradition of curling medallists”.