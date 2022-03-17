Driver jailed and banned for life after Kinross-shire crash that left girlfriend badly hurt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A disqualified driver has been jailed and banned for life after he smashed into a dry stane dyke and left his girlfriend with a fractured spine.

Callum Welsh and then partner Kelly Hynd were arguing as they motored along a remote Kinross-shire road in March last year.

Welsh, 31, lost control of the VW Golf and careered off the carriageway.

When he saw his badly injured girlfriend, he sobbed: “What have I done to you? I’m sorry,”

Welsh, appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court, having earlier admitted causing serious injury to his then-girlfriend as he drove while disqualified.

He also admitted driving while banned and without insurance four days earlier.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told him: “Remarkably, despite being subject to a 10-year ban already, you elected to drive at multiple locations while on bail.

“And on the second occasion you caused serious injury to your passenger.

“Given your contempt for the orders previously given to you by the court, I have little difficulty concluding that it is appropriate for me to impose both a life ban from driving and a further period of imprisonment.”

Welsh, of Burns Street, Dunfermline, was jailed for one year and six months.

‘Chaotic lifestyle’

Solicitor Stephen Morrison, defending, told the court: “One could certainly get the impression that Mr Welsh quite simply did not care and was thumbing his nose, or worse, at the court orders.

“That is, to some extent, a fair comment.

“But the report before this court does give us some insight into his then-thinking.

“His lifestyle seemed to be considerably chaotic and he had been misusing substances for a number of years.

“Mr Welsh has now a realisation of his behaviour and the consequences of it on others.

“He is concerned that he becomes a long-term prisoner.”

He added: “He has genuine remorse about the injury he caused to his partner, for whom he still has feelings but understands the relationship is well and truly over.”

Victim was shoeless

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court Welsh had been in a relationship with Ms Hynd for nine years.

Welsh had been spotted getting into a VW Golf and driving off on Dalwhamie Street, Kinross, on March 22, 2021.

A witness, who was aware he was banned from driving, took a photograph of him behind the wheel.

On March 26, Ms Hynd was at a friend’s house when Welsh was seen driving into the adjacent car park and she then climbed into the passenger seat.

“He drove towards the A977 and they were arguing.

“The accused lost control and crashed into a stone wall.

“Ms Hynd could not remember anything about the car crash.

“Witnesses saw the car damaged in a ditch.

“They saw Ms Hynd and the accused sitting next to the vehicle.

“She had several cuts to her head and her clothing was soaking wet and muddy.

“A witness heard the accused repeatedly apologise.

“He was crying and repeatedly asking if she was alright.”

Ms Hynd suffered a spinal fracture and had to wear a brace for support for 12 weeks, but the court heard she had made a full recovery.