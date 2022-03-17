Driver jailed and banned for life after Kinross-shire crash that left girlfriend badly hurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Driver jailed and banned for life after Kinross-shire crash that left girlfriend badly hurt

By Jamie Buchan
March 17 2022, 3.28pm Updated: March 17 2022, 4.07pm
Gevan Moor Road, near Kinross
A disqualified driver has been jailed and banned for life after he smashed into a dry stane dyke and left his girlfriend with a fractured spine.

Callum Welsh and then partner Kelly Hynd were arguing as they motored along a remote Kinross-shire road in March last year.

Welsh, 31, lost control of the VW Golf and careered off the carriageway.

When he saw his badly injured girlfriend, he sobbed: “What have I done to you? I’m sorry,”

Welsh, appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court, having earlier admitted causing serious injury to his then-girlfriend as he drove while disqualified.

Perth Sheriff Court.
He also admitted driving while banned and without insurance four days earlier.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told him: “Remarkably, despite being subject to a 10-year ban already, you elected to drive at multiple locations while on bail.

“And on the second occasion you caused serious injury to your passenger.

“Given your contempt for the orders previously given to you by the court, I have little difficulty concluding that it is appropriate for me to impose both a life ban from driving and a further period of imprisonment.”

Welsh, of Burns Street, Dunfermline, was jailed for one year and six months.

‘Chaotic lifestyle’

Solicitor Stephen Morrison, defending, told the court: “One could certainly get the impression that Mr Welsh quite simply did not care and was thumbing his nose, or worse, at the court orders.

“That is, to some extent, a fair comment.

“But the report before this court does give us some insight into his then-thinking.

“His lifestyle seemed to be considerably chaotic and he had been misusing substances for a number of years.

“Mr Welsh has now a realisation of his behaviour and the consequences of it on others.

“He is concerned that he becomes a long-term prisoner.”

He added: “He has genuine remorse about the injury he caused to his partner, for whom he still has feelings but understands the relationship is well and truly over.”

Victim was shoeless

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court Welsh had been in a relationship with Ms Hynd for nine years.

Welsh had been spotted getting into a VW Golf and driving off on Dalwhamie Street, Kinross, on March 22, 2021.

A witness, who was aware he was banned from driving, took a photograph of him behind the wheel.

On March 26, Ms Hynd was at a friend’s house when Welsh was seen driving into the adjacent car park and she then climbed into the passenger seat.

“He drove towards the A977 and they were arguing.

“The accused lost control and crashed into a stone wall.

“Ms Hynd could not remember anything about the car crash.

“Witnesses saw the car damaged in a ditch.

“They saw Ms Hynd and the accused sitting next to the vehicle.

“She had several cuts to her head and her clothing was soaking wet and muddy.

“A witness heard the accused repeatedly apologise.

“He was crying and repeatedly asking if she was alright.”

Ms Hynd suffered a spinal fracture and had to wear a brace for support for 12 weeks, but the court heard she had made a full recovery.

