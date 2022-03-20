Armed robber held up Perth supermarket at knifepoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Armed robber held up Perth supermarket at knifepoint

By Jamie Buchan
March 20 2022, 9.00am Updated: March 20 2022, 9.10am
Perth Aldi GV
Edevene helad up the Perth city centre Aldi with a knife.

An armed robber held up a Perth supermarket worker at knifepoint, before helping himself to cash from the till.

Only weeks later, David Edevane targeted the BP filling station in Dunkeld Road, just yards from the city police headquarters.

However, as the masked 36-year-old fled to the exit, a quick-thinking shop assistant locked him inside, hampering his escape.

Edevane appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit both offences.

Sheriff George Way told him: “You have taken a big step change in criminal conduct.

“I’m in two minds about giving you your liberty.”

Deferring sentence until next month, the sheriff told him: “The court’s primary position will be that this merits a custodial sentence.”

Checkout robbery

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said Edevane went to Aldi dressed in black, with a white surgical facemask and “distinctive” white trainers that appeared to be untied.

He was carrying a sports bag.

At about 8.40pm, supermarket worker Matthew Findlay took his seat at the checkout.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“Shortly afterwards, Mr Findlay became aware of the accused approaching the till.

“The accused placed a basket containing a bottle of lemonade on the conveyer belt and thereafter moved to the end of the till.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused moved his left arm and Mr Findlay saw that he was holding a knife with a silver blade of about two inches.

“The accused stared at Mr Findlay and demanded he opened the till.

“Mr Findlay advised that he could not open the till.

“The accused bent towards him and told him: ‘Open it f***ing now.’

Aldi, Glasgow Road, Perth.

“Mr Findlay pressed the cash button and opened the till.

“He stepped back and the accused reached into the till with his left hand and removed a quantity of money.”

Edevane fled with about £170 cash.

Police officers arrived that evening and saw Edevane on CCTV.

They visited his home in St Catherine Road and spotted the white trainers, his black top and the white mask they had viewed on the security footage.

The flat was searched and officers recovered a lock knife and the stolen cash.

Trapped in filling station

The court heard that five weeks later, Edevane struck at the filling station.

“It was about 3am and employee Niboshan Suntharalingham was on duty alone at the filling station,” Mr Letford said.

“At this time, there was a delivery at the rear of the store.

“Mr Suntharalingham was aware of two males in the store. One of them was accused.”

When the other left, Edevane approached the counter.

“He placed at the till a white carrier bag with items he had collected in the store.

“The employee began scanning the items and the accused moved alongside him.

The BP Garage on Dunkeld Road, Perth.

“He was wearing a black snood and mask, covering his neck, hair and forehead, and showing only his eyes.

“He was wearing dark clothing.”

Edevane told the shop worker: “Give me the money”.

Mr Letford said: “Fearing for his own safety, the witness opened the till.

“The accused began taking money out and putting it in the carrier bag.

“He also took a packet of tobacco before running towards the exit.

“Before the accused left the premises, Mr Suntharalingham managed to lock the doors and trapped the accused within.

“He then locked himself in the store room, where he watched the accused force open the doors and run off.”

‘That’s me f***ed’

Edevane was traced by police about 300 yards from the filling station.

When he was arrested, Edevane told officers: “That’s me f***ed.”

Police found his knife near the filling station and a bag with just under £400 in a courtyard near Edevane’s flat.

Solicitor David Holmes said his client “expresses his regret for what he has done”.

Edevane admitted assault and robbery at Aldi on February 4, last year and at the BP filling station in the early hours of May 11.

He was released on bail and will be sentenced on April 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]