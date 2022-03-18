Spitting Perth thug threatened to stab and rape female police officer during violent rammy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An out-of-control yob spat blood at a police officer and threatened to knife and rape her during a violent outburst at a Perth block of flats.

Topless Blair Stewart, 20, flew into a rage when constables came to investigate reports of a disturbance at a ground floor property on Strathtay Road.

He tried to grab a broken shard of glass, before telling officers he would stab them and “didn’t care” if he was jailed.

During the disturbance, another man in the flat, William Lynas, hurled an ashtray at one of the officers.

Both men appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted charges of assault.

Sheriff George Way told the pair: “You realise you’re in big trouble don’t you?

“These are the types of offences which could well get you not just a custodial sentence but a significant custodial sentence.”

The sheriff said he would “take a chance” and release them on bail while they await sentence.

Topless and agitated

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told the court the incident happened at Lynas’ flat on November 28, 2020.

“At around 11.40pm, police constables were instructed to attend following reports of a disturbance.

“They traced Stewart – who was 18 at the time – in the living room.

“He was topless, agitated and had cuts to his forehead and on his face.

“Lynas was also in the room and he too had cuts on his face.”

Mr Letford said: “Police officers spoke to them separately and it was decided it would be best for Stewart to leave.

“Constables offered to take Stewart to his home address to avoid any further issues.

“In response, Stewart became volatile and refused to leave.

“He reached for a shard of glass from the window and as he did so, police constable Leighton Davidson took hold of his arm to prevent him from picking it up.

“In response, Stewart lashed out with his hand and struck PC Davidson on the body.

“He then began struggling violently with officers, lashing out with his arms and legs as he resisted arrest.

“He also made threats to stab officers, saying he didn’t care if he got the jail.”

Ashtray assault

Mr Letford continued: “While the constables were trying to bring Stewart under control, Lynas picked up an ashtray and threw it, hitting PC Claire Lowson on her back and head.”

Stewart was placed in leg restraints and officers called for back-up.

The fiscal depute said Stewart was advised to stop struggling, because of the cut on his head.

“He said he didn’t care and spat blood at another police officer and threatened to stab her all over her body and to rape her.”

Officers managed to bundle Stewart out of the flat and into a police vehicle outside.

He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for a check-up but refused treatment.

Stewart, of Nimmo Avenue, Perth, pled guilty to two counts of police assault and a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

Lynas, 31, admitted attacking PC Lowson with an ashtray.

Sentence was deferred for background reports until April 13.