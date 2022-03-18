Tayside trio in dock in connection with cooking oil thefts from businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Courts

Tayside trio in dock in connection with cooking oil thefts from businesses

By Kathryn Wylie
March 18 2022, 2.00pm
Three Tayside men have appeared in the dock in connection with a string of alleged thefts of used cooking oil across the north-east of Scotland.

Vasil Miktov, 32, Georgi Stanchev, 52, and Vasil Stanchev, 21, all from Arbroath, are each accused of three theft charges and two of being in or on a building with intent to commit theft.

They appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the thefts, which are alleged to have taken place in the north-east and Tayside between March 10 and March 16.

None of the men made any plea at the hearing and all were committed for further examination.

They were all granted bail.

Eateries targeted in Tayside

The arrests came after reports five hotels and restaurants in Aberdeenshire have been targeted in recent weeks.

Although used cooking oil is a waste product, it can be valuable to businesses.

Hospitality firms receive quantities of fresh cooking oil in exchange for used oil, which companies then take away to process into bio-fuel.

Criminals are cashing in on the lucrative practice as they take advantage of diesel prices continuing to rocket.

